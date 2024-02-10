The pro-Kurdish Turkish party presents candidates for mayor of Istanbul

Turkey's pro-Kurdish People's Equality and Democracy Party (DEM) on Friday named Meral Dan Beta and Murat Epni as co-candidates for mayor of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality after the wife of the jailed former party leader said she would not run in the elections. election.

The DEM party's decision reflects its tradition of appointing a man and a woman as co-chairs of the top positions and represents a departure from the strategy used in the 2019 local elections, when the People's Democratic Party (HDP), the predecessor of the DEM party, did not field a candidate and instead supported Ekrem mamolu, who managed to end the long-standing power of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) in Istanbul with significant support from Kurdish voters.

The candidates were announced after Baak Demirta, the wife of imprisoned former HDP leader Selahattin Demirta, announced that she would not file a candidacy to run for mayor of Istanbul.

Demirtas's prospects for running in Istanbul gained public attention last month when she told the Art Gerek news site in an interview that she was considering running.

Analysts considered her a strong candidate who would most likely take votes away from current Mayor Mamolu, who won the city against the AKP as the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) candidate.

Selahattin Demirta received nearly 10% of the vote when he challenged President Recep Tayyip Erdoan in Turkey's 2014 and 2018 presidential elections.

He was convicted of spreading terrorist propaganda in 2016 and sentenced to 142 years in prison.

He led his second election campaign from prison.

In January, President Erdoan tasked former Environment Minister Murat Kurum, 47, with reconquering Istanbul.

The lack of critical support from Kurdish voters this time risks reducing the chances of another victory against the AKP candidate.

mamolu was found guilty of insulting a public official and could be forced to resign if the decision is upheld.

Although their party is not part of a six-party opposition bloc, the Kurds also supported the candidacy of former CHP leader Kemal Kldarolu in May's presidential election, which ended ended with the defeat of Kldarolus.

A secret deal Kldarolu made with a far-right party leader during the campaign, which included promises against the Kurds, sparked resentment among Kurds when it was brought to public attention after the elections, leading many to question their support for the party.

Kurds say they do not see enough support from the CHP for their demands to expand their rights in exchange for supporting the party's candidates in crucial elections.

Selahattin Demirta defended his wife Baak Demirta against criticism against her over her previous intention to run as a candidate for mayor of Istanbul.

In a statement published on

He argued that suspicion of ulterior motives behind every political initiative undermines the potential for sincere political engagement to improve society.

Demira also highlighted allegations of dialogue between the ruling DEM party and AKP, stating that he does not know if it exists, but said that its absence would not be healthy and that such communication is crucial to meet the challenges of the country. He stressed that it is legitimate and responsible to engage in discussions with all political parties to resolve national and social problems and called for more frequent exchanges between the DEM party and the opposition CHP.

In response to accusations that his wife made a deal with Erdoan to withdraw support for the outgoing mayor of Istanbul in exchange for his release, the imprisoned party leader denied the allegations and stressed the principled position of the DEM party and its commitment to democracy and peace.

Baak Demirta's decision not to run was taken jointly with the DEM party.