Politics
The pro-Kurdish Turkish party presents candidates for mayor of Istanbul
Turkey's pro-Kurdish People's Equality and Democracy Party (DEM) on Friday named Meral Dan Beta and Murat Epni as co-candidates for mayor of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality after the wife of the jailed former party leader said she would not run in the elections. election.
The DEM party's decision reflects its tradition of appointing a man and a woman as co-chairs of the top positions and represents a departure from the strategy used in the 2019 local elections, when the People's Democratic Party (HDP), the predecessor of the DEM party, did not field a candidate and instead supported Ekrem mamolu, who managed to end the long-standing power of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) in Istanbul with significant support from Kurdish voters.
The candidates were announced after Baak Demirta, the wife of imprisoned former HDP leader Selahattin Demirta, announced that she would not file a candidacy to run for mayor of Istanbul.
Demirtas's prospects for running in Istanbul gained public attention last month when she told the Art Gerek news site in an interview that she was considering running.
Analysts considered her a strong candidate who would most likely take votes away from current Mayor Mamolu, who won the city against the AKP as the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) candidate.
Selahattin Demirta received nearly 10% of the vote when he challenged President Recep Tayyip Erdoan in Turkey's 2014 and 2018 presidential elections.
He was convicted of spreading terrorist propaganda in 2016 and sentenced to 142 years in prison.
He led his second election campaign from prison.
In January, President Erdoan tasked former Environment Minister Murat Kurum, 47, with reconquering Istanbul.
The lack of critical support from Kurdish voters this time risks reducing the chances of another victory against the AKP candidate.
mamolu was found guilty of insulting a public official and could be forced to resign if the decision is upheld.
Although their party is not part of a six-party opposition bloc, the Kurds also supported the candidacy of former CHP leader Kemal Kldarolu in May's presidential election, which ended ended with the defeat of Kldarolus.
A secret deal Kldarolu made with a far-right party leader during the campaign, which included promises against the Kurds, sparked resentment among Kurds when it was brought to public attention after the elections, leading many to question their support for the party.
Kurds say they do not see enough support from the CHP for their demands to expand their rights in exchange for supporting the party's candidates in crucial elections.
Selahattin Demirta defended his wife Baak Demirta against criticism against her over her previous intention to run as a candidate for mayor of Istanbul.
In a statement published on
He argued that suspicion of ulterior motives behind every political initiative undermines the potential for sincere political engagement to improve society.
Demira also highlighted allegations of dialogue between the ruling DEM party and AKP, stating that he does not know if it exists, but said that its absence would not be healthy and that such communication is crucial to meet the challenges of the country. He stressed that it is legitimate and responsible to engage in discussions with all political parties to resolve national and social problems and called for more frequent exchanges between the DEM party and the opposition CHP.
In response to accusations that his wife made a deal with Erdoan to withdraw support for the outgoing mayor of Istanbul in exchange for his release, the imprisoned party leader denied the allegations and stressed the principled position of the DEM party and its commitment to democracy and peace.
Baak Demirta's decision not to run was taken jointly with the DEM party.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.turkishminute.com/2024/02/09/turkey-pro-kurdish-party-field-candidate-for-istanbul-mayor/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The pro-Kurdish Turkish party presents candidates for mayor of Istanbul
- The false promise of the Indonesian economy | World News
- Bollywood Trivia And Dance: Virtual Team Bonding Experience Tickets, Sun, Mar 3, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.
- Lyzan Serphin and Germina Isidore win intra-district table tennis tournament
- Why do young patients have more cancer? Scientists explain
- Government of Maharashtra. wants PM Modi to open new airport terminal in Pune
- One person charged with second-degree murder in Antigonish County murder
- Prime Minister Pashinyan congratulates Chinese Xi Jinping and Li Qiang on Spring Festival
- Trump promises NRA that if elected, no one will lay a finger on your guns
- Michigan State hockey rallies for 5-1 win over Michigan in Ann Arbor
- A Nova Scotia man is accused of threatening a snowplow driver
- Rock star Carl Weathers' cause of death revealed, actor suffered from heart disease for years