Trump attacks Biden in Pennsylvania speech to NRA





HARRISBURG On his first visit to Pennsylvania in 2024, former President Donald Trump took advantage of special counsel's decision not to indict President Joe Biden for mishandling classified documents as Trump continues to face criminal case in progress.

Before a crowd of thousands of supporters at a National Rifle Association rally in Harrisburg, Trump claimed he was the victim of unfair treatment.

Biden will not be charged, Trump said. Whether he won't be charged is up to them to decide. But then I shouldn't be accused.

He also took shots at Biden's mental faculties after the special advisers' report raised questions about the president's memory. Trump blamed Democrats working around Biden for the lawsuits against him, which were filed in four separate states.

This is nothing more than selective persecution of Biden's political opponent, me. I don't think it's Biden, because I don't think he knows he's alive, Trump said, suggesting other administration officials hold the power rather than Biden.

In a 70-minute speech, Trump zigzagged between promises to support gun rights and vague, hyperbolic and often inflammatory criticism of Democrats and Biden. He led the crowd in booing the fake media and called Biden the most incompetent and corrupt president in our country's history. He also predicts World War III and a 100% probability of a terrorist attack if Biden is re-elected.

It was the first of many expected stops in the state for Trump, who traveled there frequently during his last two presidential campaigns. His speech to a room full of people took place at the Great American Outdoor Show, a massive exhibition put on each year by the NRA at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex.

Trump repeated his debunked lie about the 2020 election, claiming he won Pennsylvania twice. Trump narrowly won Pennsylvania in 2016, then lost the state by less than 1%, or 80,000 votes, to Biden in 2020.

We did much better the second time than the first. It's interesting, isn't it? he said.

He received a devoted reception from the crowd that lined up hours before his speech, filling the grand arena. In the exhibit itself, vendors proudly displayed Trump clothing, life-size cutouts, and campaign banners from booths featuring hunting trips, taxidermy guns, and gun accessories.

Trump's visit comes during Biden's tough week

This speech follows a good week of Trump's campaign. His only remaining Republican rival, Nikki Haley, finished in second place behind neither candidate in Nevada's largely ceremonial primary, which Trump skipped. And U.S. Supreme Court justices appeared to lean in favor of Trump during oral arguments on his eligibility to run in Colorado.

Biden had a much worse week. A special counsel released a report clearing Biden of any wrongdoing over his handling of classified documents but adding scathing comments about the president's fitness, calling him elderly and forgetful. At a press conference Biden held to respond to the report, the president confused Egypt and Mexico while responding to a question about the war between Israel and Hamas.

The special counsel's investigation into Biden is not comparable in scope to the charges against Trump for withholding sensitive government documents and obstruction. The two men also interacted very differently with the probes.

Biden's lawyers immediately notified the National Archives after discovering classified documents in late 2022 and have since cooperated with the Justice Department. Trump repeatedly resisted requests from the National Archives and did not respond fully to a subpoena, ultimately leading to a search of his home and office by FBI agents.

After the release of the special counsel's report, White House officials took issue with Robert Hur's characterizations of Biden's memory and argued that his comments were beyond his scope. “When the inevitable conclusion is that the facts and evidence do not support any charges, one wonders why this report spends time making gratuitous and inappropriate criticism of the president,” said Ian Sams, spokesman. from the White House Counsel's Office.

Ahead of Trump's visit, Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) also defended Biden's ability to hold office.

The president has been very clear that he is in complete control of the situation, Fetterman said. Trump has 78, and the president has 81. Is this a significant decision? [difference]? There are older people who are our choice, this is what the nation wants.

Biden has already visited Pennsylvania three times this year, as most polls show the president and Trump neck and neck in the state with 10 months until the November election.

Trump also turned his attention to the general election battle, in which he is poised to be the Republican Party's nominee. He also faces unprecedented legal challenges for a former president in criminal and civil courts. Trump's latest campaign finance records show his campaign and affiliated committees spent nearly $50 million in contributions to pay lawyers and other expenses associated with the 91 charges he faces.

Trump touts gun rights for NRA members

This was the eighth time Trump addressed the NRA. He promised to roll back Biden's efforts to regulate guns.

When I'm back in the Oval Office, no one will lay a finger on your gun, he said.

In a moment that Democrats seeking to appeal to pro-gun control voters could seize on, Trump also bragged about the lack of gun control reform instituted during his presidency, which coincided with several mass shootings.

During my four years, nothing happened. And I've been under a lot of pressure, gun-related, Trump said. We did nothing, we did not give in.

As with many political issues, Biden and Trump have very different records on gun control.

Biden pushed for stricter gun regulations as president, signing in 2022 one of the most sweeping changes to gun laws in three decades after the deadly shooting in Uvalde, Texas , in 2022.

Democrats sought to highlight Biden's record on gun control ahead of Trump's visit Friday. Fetterman joined a call with Kimberly Mata-Rubio, the mother of Lexi Rubio, one of the victims of the Uvalde school shooting.

We face a choice between a leader who has spent his entire career fighting for life-saving gun legislation, and a man who has repeatedly sided with the gun lobby. fire at the expense of the safety of our children, Mata-Rubio said.

Trump, who is a member of the NRA, opposed most gun control efforts as president. The NRA praised Trump for designating gun retailers as critical infrastructure during the COVID-19 pandemic and for withdrawing from the United Nations Arms Trade Treaty. The NRA also credited Trump's three Supreme Court appointments with helping to enshrine gun rights in blue states.

The speech was billed as a presidential candidate forum, but it had all the trappings of an NRA-sponsored Trump rally, from a T-shirt and a free firearm suppressor, to entertainers of country music praising Trump before he took the stage. An NRA spokesperson said Haley was invited to the forum but did not respond.

Although Trump is widely unpopular, his ratings have improved as his legal challenges have mounted, and he retains enthusiastic support among his core base, about a third of the Republican Party.

Barbara Holstein, a school bus driver, drove three hours from Sussex, New Jersey, to see him speak for the sixth time. I wouldn't have come for anyone else. I wanted to be surrounded by people who believed in Trump, she said. I really believe in this man.

Dominic Chickilly, 32, came to see Trump with his 2-year-old daughter, Izabella.

Even with everything the current administration is doing to him, Americans still support him, said Chickilly, who wore a T-shirt with a photo of Trump. And no matter where you go in Pennsylvania, you can see it. You can see it today. We are here and we want Trump.

Staff writer Gillian McGoldrick contributed to this article.

