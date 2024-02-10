Imran Khan, Nawaz Sharif declare victory as Pakistan election results drag on





Former Pakistani prime ministers and bitter rivals Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan both declared victory on Friday in elections marred by delays in results and militant attacks, plunging the country into fresh political turmoil.

Sharif's party won the most seats by a single party in Thursday's election, but supporters of jailed Khan, who ran as an independent rather than a single bloc after his party was barred from the polls , won the most seats overall.

Sharif said his party would discuss with other groups to form a coalition government, as it failed to secure a clear majority on its own.

Sharif's announcement comes after more than three-quarters of the 265 seats were declared, more than 24 hours after voting ended on Thursday, when 28 people were killed in militant attacks.

Analysts had predicted there may be no clear winner, adding to the woes of a country struggling to recover from an economic crisis as it grapples with growing militancy in a deeply polarized political environment.

The results showed that independents, mostly backed by Khan, won the most seats – 98 of the 245 counted at 1830 GMT.

Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) scored 69 victories while the Pakistan People's Party of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the son of assassinated Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, scored 51 victories.

The rest were won by smaller parties and other independents.

“The Pakistan Muslim League is today the largest party in the country after the elections and it is our duty to take this country out of the turmoil,” Sharif told a crowd of supporters gathered outside his home in Lahore, Pakistan. is from the country.

“Whoever got the mandate, whether independents or parties, we respect the mandate they got,” he said. “We invite them to sit down with us and help this wounded nation get back on its feet.”

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party released an audio-visual message created using artificial intelligence and shared on its social media account X.

In the message, which is usually delivered orally through his lawyers, Khan, 71, rejected Sharif's claims to victory, congratulated his supporters for “winning” the election and urged them to celebrate and protect their vote.

“I had faith that you would all go out to vote – and you honored that trust and your massive turnout shocked everyone,” the message said, adding that no one would accept Sharif's claims because he had won less than seats and because there had been fraud. polls.Former cricket superstar Khan has been in jail since August and was sentenced three times in six days before the elections for 10, 14 and seven years in cases relating to state secrets, corruption and a illegal marriage.

Sharif, 74, a three-time former prime minister, returned from four years of self-imposed exile in the United Kingdom late last year, having contested the last election from his prison cell on corruption charges.

He was considered the favorite to lead the country, having buried a long-running feud with the powerful military.

Sharif said his party would have preferred to win its own majority but in the absence of one, it would contact others, including former president Asif Ali Zardari of the PPP, to open negotiations as early as Friday evening .

In his first reaction, a top aide of Khan said PTI leaders would hold talks among themselves and also meet Khan in jail on Saturday to discuss the results, Geo News reported.

The voting results were particularly delayed, which the caretaker government blamed on the suspension of mobile phone services – a security measure before the elections.

Independent members cannot form a government on their own under Pakistan's complex electoral system, which also includes reserved seats that will be allocated to parties based on their victories.

But independents have the option to join any party after the elections.

Challenges for the coalition

“A timely announcement of the results, leading to the smooth formation of a new government, will reduce political uncertainty,” Moody's Investors Service said. “This is crucial for the country which faces very difficult macroeconomic conditions.”

The delay in announcing the results was unusual for Pakistan. Karachi's stock index and Pakistan's sovereign bonds fell due to uncertainty.

The main electoral battle was expected to be between candidates backed by Khan, whose PTI won the last national elections, and the PML-N. Khan believes the powerful military is behind a crackdown to wipe out his party, while analysts and opponents say Sharif is backed by the generals.

The military dominated the nuclear-armed country, directly or indirectly, during its 76 years of independence from Britain, but maintained for several years that it did not did not interfere in politics.

Analysts say a coalition government will struggle to address many challenges, the first being seeking a new bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after the current deal expires in three weeks.

A coalition government “would probably be unstable, weak” and “the big loser… will be the army,” said Marvin Weinbaum, director of Afghanistan and Pakistan studies at the Middle East Institute. in Washington.

“Because the military really staked its reputation on its ability to organize this vote.”

The election was supposed to help resolve the crises facing Pakistan, but a fragmented verdict “could very well be the basis for even deeper exposure to forces that would create instability,” he said .

