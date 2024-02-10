



Top News/ Boris Johnson is responsible for the war! Putin: I was ready to end it 18 months ago, but Vladimir Putin said he was ready to sign a deal to end the war in Ukraine 18 months ago, but Boris Johnson blew it. The Russian president claimed that the former British prime minister had convinced the head of Ukraine's ruling party not to sign the document. Putin said negotiations were taking place in Istanbul and that Ukraine had signed a deal, but then withdrew from it, under pressure from Boris Johnson, who said it was better to fight with the Russians. The 70-year-old Russian president made the accusations during an interview with former Fox News journalist Tucker Carlson, during which he took the liberty of lecturing on Russian history dating back to the year 800, without even stopping. He said Davyd Arakhamia, head of Ukraine's ruling party, had given the preliminary signature to the agreement after direct negotiations with Russia in Istanbul. According to Putin, he had declared publicly that he was ready to sign, but Boris Johnson, then British Prime Minister, came to convince them not to do so because the West would give Ukraine everything it needed to get this They had lost in the war against the Russians and they accepted. Putin went even further, saying that the fact that Ukraine complied with Johnson's demands or pressure was ridiculous. And it was very sad for me, because we could have stopped the war a year and a half ago… And where is Johnson now while the war continues, Putin said, accusing the United States of America of having asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to refuse negotiations, even though he himself wanted to reach an agreement.

