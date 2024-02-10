Taylor Swift's music becomes symbol of Chinese women's protest against Xi Jinping





Taylor Swift the music has resonated with young Chinese women, who use its songs to express their discontent with the president's conservative policies Xi Jinping. What happened: A recent screening of Taylor Swift Eras The concert film tour in Beijing sparked a wave of enthusiasm among young Chinese women. The film, which features feminist themes and LGBTQ+ rights, struck a chord with audiences, providing a rare outlet for those who oppose the tightening social controls and traditional expectations imposed by the Communist Party. reported Bloomberg. See also: Taylor Swift does what Elon Musk couldn't: silence the student who tracks her flights Swift's concert film, which presents values ​​that contradict President Xi's conservative vision for women, has been praised by fans for its message of empowerment. It comes at a time when China is grappling with a declining birth rate, prompting President Xi to advocate for a more traditional role for women. Despite government efforts to stifle movements like #MeToo and the removal of women from the Politburo, Swift's music gives young women a voice to challenge these societal norms. Shuo Tao, a 22-year-old fan who watched the film twice, expressed admiration for Swift's thought-provoking lyrics. It was great, she said, adding: She gave me the courage and strength to say no to the things that are holding me back. Why is this important: This development is particularly notable given the immense popularity of the Swifts Eras tour. The tour, which ran from March 2023 to December 2024, broke the Guinness World Record for the highest-grossing music tour, raising more than $1.04 billion. It attracted an average of 72,000 spectators per concert and had a significant impact on global audiences. The American singer-songwriter won her 13th Grammy Award for Midnights in the Best Pop Vocal Album category earlier this month. She also revealed the release date of a new album, "The Tortured Poets Department," during the event. Read next: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had a cannabis-themed wedding during Super Bowl LVIII weekend

