We have long known that Boris Johnson ended the peace between Russia and Ukraine. Why is this news now?

Why this news?

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave a television interview to the formerFox News host Tucker Carlson, in which he stated – well, here's someone who says it better than me:

The most striking revelation of the entire interview? That Boris Johnson was the one who derailed the Ukrainian peace agreement that had been concluded in spring 2022. Leading to much more bloodshed and loss of life in region. We too often call Johnson a clown. pic.twitter.com/aDtw6Qcs2R – A way with words Cymru (@aled_job) February 9, 2024

Here's a report that puts a little more meat on the bones:

I would believe Putin rather than Johnson Putin claimed Boris Johnson was responsible for continuing the war in Ukraine He said he was ready to end the war 18 months ago, but the former conservative prime minister pressured Ukraine's leaders to withdraw from the peace deal. pic.twitter.com/nMNXh0hrHM –Jerry Hicks (@JerryHicksUnite) February 9, 2024

But there is a problem with the report here:all this was known about a year and a half ago!

This Site has published a article about it – which, of course, almost no one reads. It included this video clip, which provided a source of information:

Some of you might criticize Jimmy Dore as a bad source of information, even though he was quoting another journalist – but in any case, it appears that the story was confirmed by Putin himself.

Callhim a bad source of information if you will, but how muchseparated sources do you need before this claim becomes credible?

I think Boris Johnson has some serious questions to answer. Again.

