Donald Trump wins Nevada Republican caucuses





Former President Donald Trump won the Republican presidential caucuses in Nevada on Thursday after being the only major candidate to compete, winning his third straight state as he tries to secure his party's nomination. Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, his last major rival still in the race, skipped the caucuses even though they are the only contest in Nevada that counts for the GOP nomination. Haley cited what she saw as an unfair process favoring Trump and instead ran in Nevada's symbolic presidential primary on Tuesday, where she finished behind neither candidate. Trump will win most, if not all, of the state's 26 delegates. He needs to gather 1,215 delegates to officially win the party's nomination and could reach that number in March. From Nevada, the GOP contest pivots to the South Carolina primary in Haley's home state on February 24. Trump remains popular in this deeply conservative state. But Haley, who won two elections as South Carolina governor, hopes his local roots will give him an edge. Trump plans to draw delegates heavily during the Super Tuesday contests on March 5, which would bring him closer to being the presumptive GOP nominee. Trump, delivering a brief victory speech in Las Vegas, welcomed reports of long lines in the western state and told his supporters he was eager to declare victory in the upcoming Carolina primaries from South. We are leading everyone,” he said. “Is there any way to call the elections for next Tuesday? That's all I want. Although Trump was the favorite, the Nevada caucuses were seen as particularly skewed in his favor because of the intense base support that requires candidates to mobilize around a state to win. The Nevada state party gave it a greater advantage last year by barring candidates from running in both primaries and caucuses and also limiting the role of super PACs like groups that were key to the campaign of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis before his abandonment. require voters to attend an in-person meeting on a certain day or time, while elections may offer more flexibility to participate, with polling places open for most of the day on Election Day as well as postal or advance votes. Nevada Republicans said they wanted certain rules in place, such as requiring attendees to show government-issued identification. Trump supporters lined up Thursday. At a caucus site at a Reno-area elementary school, a line of nearly 1,000 people stretched around the corner and down the street 20 minutes after the caucuses opened. Voters in line, some wearing Trump hats and shirts, said they came I think to support Trump and give him the support he needs. And to let people know who supports him, said Heather Kirkwood, 47. Trump has long been extremely popular among Nevada Republicans, but he had other perceived advantages among key party figures. Nevada GOP Chairman Michael McDonald and state Republican National Committeeman Jim DeGraffenreid were among six state Republicans charged with crimes alleging they were so-called bogus voters who had sent certificates to Congress falsely claiming that Trump won Nevada in 2020. The Republican Party in Clark County, the largest county, home to Las Vegas, was another of the six so-called fake electors. Republicans are increasingly converging behind Trump as he faces a barrage of legal problems, including 91 criminal charges in four separate cases. Trump wields his influence both in Congress, where Republicans rejected a border security deal after opposing it, and within the Republican National Committee, as Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel could resign within weeks. come after publicly questioning whether she should remain in office. still faces unprecedented danger for a major candidate. A federal appeals panel ruled this week that Trump can be tried on charges that he plotted to overturn the results of the 2020 election, rejecting his claims that he was immune from prosecution. The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Thursday in a case aimed at blocking Trump from the 2024 presidential run because of his efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat. The justices appeared broadly skeptical of the effort.

LAS VEGAS-

Former President Donald Trump won the Republican presidential caucuses in Nevada on Thursday after being the only major candidate to compete, winning his third straight state as he seeks his party's nomination.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, his last major rival still in the running, skipped the caucuses even though it is the only contest in Nevada that counts for the GOP nomination. Haley cited what she saw as an unfair process favoring Trump and instead ran in the symbolic presidential primary hosted by the state of Nevada on Tuesday, when she finished behind optioning neither candidate.

Trump will win most, if not all, of the state's 26 delegates. He needs to muster 1,215 delegates to officially clinch the party's nomination and could reach that number in March.

From Nevada, the Republican vote turns to the South Carolina primaries, in Haley's home state, on February 24. Trump remains popular in the deeply conservative state, but Haley, who won two elections as South Carolina governor, hopes his local roots will give him a chance. edge. Trump is eyeing a massive delegate haul in the March 5 Super Tuesday contests, which would bring him closer to becoming the presumptive GOP nominee.

Trump, delivering a brief victory speech in Las Vegas, welcomed reports of long lines in the western state and told supporters he looked forward to declaring victory in the upcoming primaries. Caroline from the south.

We're leading everyone,” he said. “Is there any way we can call an election for next Tuesday? That's all I want.

Although Trump was the front-runner, the Nevada caucuses were seen as particularly skewed in his favor because of the intense base support that requires candidates to rally around a state to win. The Nevada state party gave it a greater advantage last year by barring candidates from running in both primaries and caucuses and also limiting the role of super PACs like groups that were key to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' campaign before his abandonment.

Caucuses typically require voters to show up to an in-person meeting on a certain day or time, while elections can offer more flexibility to participate, with polling places open for most of the day on election day, as well as postal or advance votes. Nevada Republicans said they want certain rules in place, such as requiring attendees to show government-issued identification.

Trump supporters lined up Thursday. At the site of a Reno-area elementary school caucus, a line of nearly 1,000 people stretched around the corner and down the street 20 minutes after the caucuses opened.

Voters waiting in line, some wearing Trump hats and shirts, said they had come to support the former president in a race that would give him a third straight victory in the Republican presidential race.

I think it's about supporting Trump and giving him the support he needs. And to let people know who supports him, said Heather Kirkwood, 47.

Trump has long been extremely popular among Nevada Republicans, but he had other perceived advantages among key party figures. Nevada GOP Chairman Michael McDonald and state Republican National Committeeman Jim DeGraffenreid were among six state Republicans charged with crimes alleging they were so-called bogus voters who had sent certificates to Congress falsely claiming that Trump won Nevada in 2020. The Republican Party in Clark County, the largest county where Las Vegas is located, was another of the six so-called fake electors.

Republicans are increasingly converging behind Trump as he faces a barrage of legal problems, including 91 criminal charges in four separate cases. Trump wields his influence both in Congress, where Republicans rejected a border security deal after opposing it, and within the Republican National Committee, as Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel could resign within weeks. come after publicly questioning whether she should remain in office.

Trump still faces unprecedented risk for a major candidate. A federal appeals panel ruled this week that Trump can be tried on charges that he plotted to overturn the results of the 2020 election, rejecting his claims that he was immune from prosecution. The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Thursday in a case aimed at blocking Trump from the 2024 presidential run because of his efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat. The justices appeared broadly skeptical of the effort.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wbaltv.com/article/donald-trump-wins-nevadas-republican-caucuses/46691717 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos