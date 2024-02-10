No, Chinese Leader Xi Jinping Didn't Thank Rahul Gandhi, Global Times Fake Tweet Viral





Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra began in Manipur on January 14 and will conclude in Mumbai on March 20. a screenshot purportedly of a tweet from Chinese media outlet Global Times is making the rounds on social media. It contains a video of Chinese President Xi Jinping. The 'tweet' said Jinping thanked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for respecting China's sovereignty by starting his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur instead of Indian-occupied Arunachal Pradesh. Several social media users shared this screenshot and accused Congress of collusion with China. X handle @BHKslams tweeted the screenshot and wondered if it was true. (Archived link) BJP supporter Jyotilaxmi Nambiar shared the screenshot describing Congress as a franchise of China and wrote that when the first itinerary of this yatra was released, she had mentioned that Arunachal was left out .Archived link) While sharing the screenshot, BJP supporter Minni Razdan also accused the Congress of colluding with China. (Archived link) A lot other users also shared this screenshot and targeted Congress and Rahul Gandhi. Fact Check Alt News carried out a keyword search using the words from the viral tweet on the Global Times X account. However, we did not find any tweet indicating that the Chinese leader thanked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. After that we also searched using the keywords Rahul Gandhi on the website of World Time. We could not find any articles on the Global Times website. According to search results on the platform, the last article relating to Rahul Gandhi was published in 2022. When we did a reverse image search of the photo featured in the viral screenshot on Google, we came across a video uploaded to the CGTN (China Global Television Network) YouTube channel. March 7, 2018. Comparing the footage from this video with the viral screenshot, it was obvious that this was the same video used for the viral tweet. According to information in this video's description, Jinping participated in a roundtable discussion with representatives from southern China's Guangdong province during the first session of the 13th National People's Congress, the governing body National of China, March 7, 2018. Apart from that, if one looks closely at the viral screenshot, it appears to have been tampered with, as seen in the cutout placed next to the leader. To summarize, several BJP supporters and social media users shared fake screenshots falsely claiming that Chinese President Xi Jinping had thanked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for launching the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur instead of Arunachal. Donate to Alt News!

