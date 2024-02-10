Vivek Katju writes: With Pakistan poll results, Imran Khan vs General Asim Munir will continue





The real protagonists of Pakistan's February 8 national elections were two individuals, Army Chief General Asim Munir and former Prime Minister and founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party, Imran Khan. Munir used every lever of state power, behind the scenes and through other institutions and individuals, to try to reduce Khan to electoral dust. With the results announced so far for 250 of the 266 general seats contested in the elections, it is certain that he did not succeed.

Khan, imprisoned since early May last year, convicted of numerous cases preventing him from both running for office or campaigning, was forced to run his party's candidates as independents. Indeed, the Election Commission of Pakistan suspended the PTI symbol. However, despite these measures and pressure on Khan's senior colleagues, PTI candidates running as independents emerged as the largest group. They secured more seats (declared so far) in the National Assembly (91) than Munir's favored party, the Sharifs' Pakistan Muslim League (N) (71) or the Pakistan People's Party (PPP). of the Bhutto-Zaradaris (53). This indicates that Khan retained a large part of his electoral base in a very unfavorable political context.

With no party having achieved a majority, Pakistan is necessarily heading towards a coalition government. To understand the complexities of government formation, it is essential to look to the Pakistani constitution. It provides for a National Assembly of 342 members of which 242 (elections were held for 235 seats) are directly elected. At the same time, 60 seats are reserved for women and are filled proportionally, on a provincial basis, from lists provided by the parties. It is mandatory for a party to obtain 5 percent of the vote to be eligible for women's seats. Ten seats are reserved for minorities on a national basis.

As the PTI was unable to contest as a party, it is not eligible for women and minority seats. Without these seats, no party can obtain a majority in this Assembly. The solution for the PTI to be eligible for women and minority seats would be for its members to join a small party such as the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM), from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP). This will give the PTI, operating under the MWM banner, women and minority seats, but it will not allow it to come to power as it will still fall short of the currently required majority number of 168. Other parties, alone or under pressure from Munir, will not associate with Khan.

In the current scenario, it is the PPP which is crucial for government formation. He retained Sindh and won in Punjab as well. Munir undoubtedly urged the PML(N) and the PPP to unite in another version of the pre-election People's Democratic Movement (PDM) government led by PML(N) leader and Nawaz Sharif's brother Shehbaz Sharif . Talks are taking place between the two parties on the formation of the government, but the negotiations will be difficult because the stakes are high for both parties. It is more than likely that in time, Munir and his coterie of generals will be able to convince both sides to reach an agreement for the good of Pakistan. A PML(N) and PPP government may not fulfill Nawaz Sharif's aspiration to become Prime Minister of Pakistan for the fourth time, but the PML(N) would fight strongly for his cause.

How should these electoral results be read? Imran Khan swept KP again. This is not surprising as his Pathan heritage has always resonated with his people. What is interesting is that Imran has retained his base in Punjab, the most politically important province of the country. It is important to note that the country's army is largely Punjabi and on May 9 last year, Imran Khan's supporters attacked military institutions. This had led to a permanent rift between Munir and Khan. In the nine months since, the military has sought to reinforce the narrative that Khan and the PTI are unpatriotic while it is the ultimate guardian of its territorial and ideological integrity. Clearly, the first aspect of the army's propaganda did not cut any ice with Khan's supporters, but it would be wrong to read this support for Khan as a fatal weakening of the confidence that the Pakistani people, in their together, has in the army as a military system. institution. This is especially true when it comes to the military's role in defending the country against its ongoing threat, India.

The question is whether Imran Khan's extraordinary performance in these elections under the most adverse circumstances will prompt the higher judiciary to re-examine his beliefs so that he can come out of prison and play an active political role. There would also be pressure on the judiciary and other institutions with the massive presence of Khans members of the National Assembly. While the army and the coalition that will be formed will try to wean off some of these MPs, most, fearing backlash from voters, are said to remain loyal to Khan. Khan is unlikely to obtain legal relief in the immediate future, but it is also unlikely that the courts will not release him at some point. If they do, he will stay in Pakistan; he is not the type to agree to go into exile abroad.

It is well known that Khan enjoyed wide support within the army. Munir dealt mercilessly with pro-Imran elements, including a corps commander, after the May 9 incidents. These election results could reignite positive sentiment in some sections of the military in favor of Imran, whom Munir and the ISI will deal with with an iron fist.

There is a section in Pakistan that wants the army to detach itself from politics. They might be excited by these results, in the hope that they will spark a debate within the military about its national role. This is unlikely to happen. The Pakistani army will remain both professional and political. And Munir will not reduce his antipathy towards Khan because his skin is on the line.

The writer is a former diplomat

