Special counsel warns of immediate threat to Trump Mar-a-Lago case witnesses





WASHINGTON The special prosecutor prosecuting Donald Trump has asked the judge overseeing the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case to reconsider an order that the government says could identify more than two dozen witnesses and threaten their safety and testimony .

Trump's lawyers have requested the return of the unredacted documents, something special counsel Jack Smith's lawyers want to block.

In a 24-page filing in federal court in Florida, Smith's attorneys said the court applied the wrong legal standard when U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, who is overseeing the case, ordered the documents unsealed . Cannon issued a response order Friday that delayed his initial decision.

The filing cites an exhibit that includes information about potentially unindicted obstructive conduct by a defendant and speculation about witness tampering by an unindicted person. According to prosecutors, this witness refused to have his interview recorded.

Trump was indicted last year along with Walt Nauta, a personal aide to the former president, and Carlos De Oliveira, who worked at Mar-a-Lago. All three have pleaded not guilty.

Smith argued that making the documents public would reveal the identities of witnesses willing to testify against Trump, including career officials and former Trump advisers, as well as what they told federal investigators and the grand jury .

The decision risks exposing them to significant and immediate intimidation after the government fought to keep their information private, according to the filing.

Revealing the identities of these witnesses, or the contents of their interviews with the FBI, dangerously risks exposing them, the special prosecutor said, highlighting a well-documented pattern of threats, harassment and intimidation against those involved in cases against Trump.

Cannon received similar death threats, Smith's attorneys write.

Other documents reveal details of the August 8 search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago club where classified documents were seized, including the names of the FBI agents involved, two Justice Department lawyers who were present and non-public details on the development of the properties. Trump attacked the Gestapo agents who carried out the raid and, at the time of the search, suggested the government might seek to hide documents involved.

Another piece explains how two potential witnesses sought lawyers after Smith raised questions about possible conflicts of interest for lawyers paid by Trump. After changing lawyers last year, a witness recanted previous false testimony and shared new information with the special counsel team, leading to the indictment being overturned.

The filing also reveals how Trump's team is seeking to turn over an FBI report on an interview with a former Trump White House official that revealed inside information about the classification process. Trump claims he declassified sensitive government documents that federal investigators seized from his residence after he left office.

The special counsel sought to block Trump's legal team from seeing certain information and sparred with the defense about how much information should be redacted or withheld in its entirety.

One potential witness is already facing threats, with Smith's team revealing this week in a separate filing that the U.S. attorney's office had opened an investigation.

The case is expected to go to trial in May but is likely to be delayed. Trump's lawyers are seeking to dismiss the charges with a series of motions expected later this month and extend some deadlines in the case. A programming conference is planned for March 1.

Trump faces criminal charges for intentionally possessing classified materials, including national defense information, making false statements and representations, conspiring to obstruct justice, withholding a document or a file, for corrupt concealment of a document, for concealment of a document in connection with a federal investigation and for concealment scheme.

Catherine Doyle

Anthony Cusumano contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/special-counsel-warns-significant-immediate-threat-mar-lago-witnesses-rcna138140

