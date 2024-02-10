Donald Trump wins Nevada Republican caucuses but Nikki Haley was not on the ballot





Donald Trump won the Nevada caucuses on Thursday, as expected, while fellow Republican Nikki Haley was not on the ballot.

Nevada's election was marred by the confusing way it was conducted, splitting votes between two polls on two different days.

Nonetheless, Nevada Republicans have made it clear that they want Trump to be their nominee against President Biden in the November general election, which is open to all voters.

Trump not only won the caucuses, but his supporters also recorded a resounding protest vote against Haley in the primaries two days earlier.

In the primary where Trump was not on the ballot, Haley received approximately 23,000 votes, while the option for neither candidate received more than 47,000 votes.

Nevada Republicans were able to participate in both the primaries and the caucuses. A prominent Trump supporter, Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo, said he plans to vote against Haley in the primary and form a caucus for Trump. Clearly, many other Trump supporters did the same.

Why did Nevada do it this way?

The confusing situation in Nevada, with both a primary and a caucus, stems from a disagreement between Republicans and Democrats in that state. Democrats in the Nevada Legislature passed a law in 2021 that moved the state from a caucus to a primary system.

But Nevada Republicans didn't want to use a primary, and last year the Nevada GOP insisted on using a caucus. Their wish was granted, but when the Nevada Republican Party also tried to have the state's primaries canceled, state officials refused.

Members of Haley's campaign downplayed the outcome, saying they didn't spend a dime or an ounce of energy on Nevada while they considered South Carolina, where she served as governor from 2011 to 2017.

Trump wins Virgin Islands caucuses

The former president also won the Virgin Islands Republican caucuses on Thursday, selecting all four of the U.S. territory's available delegates in a contest in which Haley actually campaigned.

According to the AP, Trump received 74% of the vote and Haley received 26%.

We expected to win, but we didn't expect to win this much,” Trump told party officials in St. Thomas by phone after the results were announced. You are incredible people who I will never forget.

What happens next?

Haley speaks at a campaign event in Spartanburg, South Carolina, on February 5. (Matt Kelley/AP)

Trump remains the favorite to win the Republican nomination. Her victory in Nevada nearly doubles the number of delegates, to about 60, compared to Haley's 17 delegates.

A total of 1,215 delegates are needed to officially clinch the nomination, but Trump could actually get there within a few weeks. The next contest is the South Carolina primary on February 24, followed by Super Tuesday on March 5. In total, 15 states will hold a primary or caucus that day.

If Trump wins overwhelmingly in South Carolina and on Super Tuesday, Haley's path to the nomination, already extremely narrow, will all but disappear.

But if Trump somehow became undesirable in the eyes of the Republican Party, or if he were legally disqualified from running, the party would have to choose an alternative. The more delegates Haley accumulates, the more it makes her the next person in line for the nomination.

