JAKARTA, Indonesia When Joko Widodo was elected president of Indonesia a decade ago, he was widely seen as a symbol of hope.
Politics
Indonesia Election 2024: President Jokowi criticized for his support for Prabowo
But now, constitutionally barred from running for a third term, Widodo, better known as Jokowi, appears reluctant to relinquish his influence over Indonesia's future, say political scientists, watchdog groups and a growing number of former allies and supporters of the president.
Critics say Widodo wielded too much influence ahead of the Feb. 14 election to replace him, trying to swing the race to Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, who has become a close ally. They accuse Widodo of engineering a court ruling that allowed his son to run as a vice-presidential candidate with Prabowo. And they say Widodo campaigned for Prabowo, even though Indonesian presidents are not legally allowed to campaign.
To meet demand for electric vehicles, Indonesia turns to technology long considered dangerous
Additionally, village officials reported that they were being pressured to support Prabowo in exchange for resources from the Widodo administration, according to election monitoring group Perludem. The campaign teams of the other two presidential candidates, former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo and former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan, say their volunteers and supporters were harassed by security forces and prevented from carrying out their campaigns. campaign activities. The army and police have rejected the accusations.
The situation is indeed unfair, candidate Ganjar said in an interview. We were prepared for it to continue to be unfair.
Rawanda Wandy Tuturoong, who was tapped by the president's office to answer questions and is deputy chief of staff, said Widodo wanted his legacy to continue. Widodo is relying on his assets and capital to achieve this and has not broken any laws, Tuturoong said.
Widodos' defenders say he should be allowed to go to great lengths to defend his legacy, which includes efforts to establish an electric vehicle manufacturing supply chain in Indonesia and an ambitious multibillion-dollar plan to to build a new capital to replace Jakarta.
Ten years of [Widodo] has been great, said Budi Arie Setiadi, director of Projo, a group of 7 million pro-Widodo volunteers who now support Prabowo. We must continue.
Opinion polls show Prabowo, a former general with a history of alleged human rights abuses, leading other candidates by 20 points, although he is not assured of winning 51 percent of voters. votes he needs to avoid a second round. Widodo, who has an approval rating of 80 percent, will play a decisive role, analysts say. The president increased public appearances with Prabowo ahead of the vote and recently asserted, with Prabowo at his side, that presidents have the right to campaign on behalf of others, prompting complaints to Indonesia's election monitoring board .
His endorsement of Prabowo divided Indonesia's political elite. It has also raised fears that democracy could be under threat in one of Asia's few democratic strongholds.
What we are seeing are some pretty brazen attacks on democratic norms and institutions, said Made Supriatma, a visiting scholar at the Singapore-based ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute. He said he believed this election was shaping up to be Indonesia's most unfair since the overthrow of dictator Suharto in 1998. Usman Hamid, director of Amnesty International Indonesia, agreed, as did Goenawan Mohamad, founder of the investigative news magazine Tempo and one of Indonesia's most prominent public intellectuals.
Mohamad supported Widodo in 2014 and 2019 and said he believed until recently that Widodo was the country's best president. Suddenly, right at the end, says Mohamad, 82, things got really bad.
Born in a riverside slum, Widodo, 62, worked as a furniture maker before becoming mayor of the Javanese city of Solo and then governor of the Jakarta region. He was known for his down-to-earth leadership style, often showing up unannounced at markets and mosques to talk to people about everyday issues like the price of rice.
In 2014, he shook up Indonesian politics by defeating Prabowo, an establishment figure, in the presidential election. Dressed in traditional Indonesian batik, Widodo was photographed that year for the cover of Time magazine, which called him a force for democracy.
Widodo promised reforms. But during his two terms, he failed to deliver on many issues, civil society groups say. Despite campaigning on an anti-corruption platform, Widodo has weakened the powers of the country's corruption investigation committee. He gave up environmental and labor protections in a jobs bill, and he abandoned a former ally, a Christian Chinese governor, who was persecuted by conservative Islamic extremists, activists say human rights.
Tuturoong, the deputy chief of staff, said Widodo had had to compromise on his initial campaign promises in order to build an effective government.
During his second term, struggling to consolidate power within divided parties, Widodo brought oligarchs, former generals and religious conservatives into his cabinet. Prabowo, whom he had once disavowed, was appointed Minister of Defense. Prabowo's addition to the cabinet, Tuturoong said, was part of an effort to bridge political divisions in the face of challenges such as the covid-19 pandemic.
Indonesia acknowledges historic rights abuses but evades responsibility
Prabowo, 72, served as a high-ranking commander during the Suharto era and was married to the dictator's daughter. International human rights organizations and foreign governments have long accused Prabowo of committing enormous human rights violations under Suharto, alleging that he ordered the kidnapping of student activists and directed torture and massacre of independence fighters in East Timor and elsewhere.
Prabowo was dishonorably discharged from the army in 1998, but was never criminally charged. He was seeking to make a political comeback, but after losing the 2014 and 2019 elections to Widodo, he was widely expected to retire from politics. So when Widodo invited Prabowo to his cabinet, he almost single-handedly resurrected Prabowo's political career, ISEAS' Supriatma said.
Although Prabowo was barred from entering the United States for decades due to his alleged involvement in atrocities, he was allowed to visit Washington in 2020 as defense minister. Two years later, he became the first to declare himself a candidate for president and, in a stunning reversal, he presented himself as Widodo's heir.
I really believe that we must continue everything that [Widodo] It's done, Prabowo told a crowd of supporters in Jakarta one recent afternoon. I will continue all his programs. I say it firmly.
Until a few months ago, Widodo was expected to support Ganjar, the candidate presented by his own party, the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P). But major disagreements have driven a wedge between the president and the PDI-P.
In April last year, when protests erupted in Muslim-majority Indonesia over whether to allow Israel to participate in a soccer tournament, Widodo publicly expressed his disagreement with PDI-P leaders who had sided with the demonstrators. The protests prompted FIFA to strip Indonesia of its right to host the U-20 men's World Cup, a development Widodo called sad and disappointing.
Then, in October, Indonesia's Constitutional Court voted 5-4 to allow candidates under the age of 40 to run for president or vice president if they had already been elected to office, an exclusion widely seen as benefiting Widodos' son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, a 36-year-old man. mayor for one year. Widodos' brother-in-law, Chief Justice Anwar Usman, cast the deciding vote. Days after the decision, Prabowo announced Widodos' son as his running mate.
Widodo says he had nothing to do with the court's decision, and Usman has denied any wrongdoing, saying only that he acted according to his conscience. But an ethics committee found Usman guilty of egregious violations and removed him as chief justice. The court's verdict was upheld.
The PDI-P responded by accusing Widodo of having deserted the party. Political scientists said it was one of the most overt attempts at dynasty building in modern Indonesia. Some of Widodo's most prominent supporters have resigned from their positions in the administration, citing opposition to the legal action.
In Indonesia, making friends by training workers is China's new strategy
But Budiman Sudjatmiko, a prominent PDI-P member who defected to support Prabowo, said: “What is most important for us now is continuation. Continuation, he added, of Widodos’ influence.
