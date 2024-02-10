Boris Johnson wins major Australian support to 'run the world' after Putin's deluded grip | Politics | News





A leading international statesman has backed Boris Johnson's ability to lead the world at a key moment after Russian President Vladimir Putin used a controversial interview to attack the former prime minister. Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott explained how Mr Johnson had “united the world” to defend Ukraine when Putin's Russian tanks began their invasion in 2022. This came after Putin told US journalist Tucker Carlson that Mr Johnson had “dissuaded” Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelensky from signing a peace deal after the invasion. In a statement described as “absurd”, Putin said: He [Zelensky] He put his signature, then he said himself: we were ready to sign it and the war would be over long ago. However, Prime Minister Johnson came to talk to us about it, and we missed that opportunity. »

Putin continued: We never refused… and the fact that they obeyed the request or the persuasion of Mr. Johnson, the former Prime Minister of Great Britain, seems ridiculous and very sad to me. Because… we could have stopped these hostilities with war a year and a half ago. But the British persuaded us and we refused. Where is Mr. Johnson now? And the war continues. Mr. Abbott presented a Heritage Institute The newspaper calls for expansion of the new Aukus nuclear submarine defense deal between the UK, Australia and America to bring Canada and possibly New Zealand “into an increasingly dangerous world “. He quickly came to the defense of the former British Prime Minister, believing that his intervention was essential. He said: “I just don’t know if there is any truth to what he seemed to claim about Boris. But I thought one of the highlights of Boris Johnson's premiership was his instant and total support for Ukraine. “And actually I think Boris has really done in some important areas to lead the world there. And well done to Britain for doing that.”

The intervention comes at a time when even Rishi Sunak is discussing Mr Johnson's return as the Conservatives continue to struggle in the polls. But Mr. Abbott also made clear that he was angry at those slowing aid to Ukraine, calling the recent blocking of Congress by House Republicans “shameful.” Supporting the Legatum document, he warned that the West, particularly the Anglosphere, must be prepared to confront wars across the world and act together as a defense force. He said: “The world has moved dramatically, in a surprisingly short period of time, from what seemed like reasonable tranquility, diminishing tensions, to a period of strategic competition between great powers, which is only now 'getting worse all the time. . “Then, of course, there's also the apocalyptic Islamist element. So it's a strategically difficult time. “Aukus is a very significant mark of the determination of the three current partners to meet the challenges of our time. But calling on Canada, as a first step in its expansion, makes perfect sense.”

