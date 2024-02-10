Imran Khan against the coalition in Pakistan until the last ball. What this means for India





No party achieved a clear majority in Pakistan's elections

New Delhi:

Pakistan's elections have failed to produce a clear winner, forcing the military's favored party to assemble a coalition to be able to govern. The country faces days of political horse-trading after strong performances by independent candidates loyal to jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan dashed the chances of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), backed by army, to win a majority in power.

Whoever becomes prime minister, India will still have to deal with a problematic neighbor that harbors terrorists. We will see how the Pakistani leaders vying for the post of Prime Minister will manage their relations with India.

Nawaz Sharif, who heads the PML-N, has expressed keen interest in improving ties with India. His party's manifesto promises a “message of peace” to India, but only on the condition that India reverses the removal of the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution .

Mr. Sharif, who recently returned from exile, recognized India's progress and global achievements, calling for the renewal of diplomatic relations between the two nations. The PML-N won 71 seats, of which 13 out of the 266 elected National Assembly seats are yet to be announced as of 3:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, 35, a scion of the Bhutto dynasty and leader of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), entered the electoral battle with a rich political heritage. Son of Benazir Bhutto, he inherited a family history marked by tragedy and power struggles.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's stance towards India is multi-faceted. While advocating the normalization of relations, he also made widely criticized remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the United States.

Imran Khan, who heads the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, had asked Prime Minister Modi in 2019 to “give peace a chance” and said he was ready to act on intelligence regarding the Pulwama attack that killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel. ) personal.

In 2021, Imran Khan welcomed a ceasefire agreement, emphasizing Islamabad's desire to resolve issues through dialogue. However, in June 2023, he highlighted the lack of progress in the counterpart relationship with India.

Imran Khan's PTI weathered a months-long crackdown that paralyzed the campaign and forced candidates to run as independents with a combined result that still challenged their rivals.

The military occupies an important place in Pakistan's political landscape, with generals having ruled the country for almost half of its history since India's separation in 1947.

