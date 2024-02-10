Politics
Activists protest as alleged atrocities suspect eyes Indonesian presidency
Pirouetting on stage, Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto looks 72 years old when he dances, but presidential candidates' social media posts helped make him look love young Indonesian voters. “He seems so friendly,” said Putri Ayu Ramadianti, 19, on her way to a campaign event in Prabowo.
It's quite a turnaround for the former three-star army general who once led Indonesia's special forces and is accused of committing atrocity crimes. A few days before the Indonesian presidential election, he is the favorite.
Analysts cite several reasons, including the nomination as vice-presidential running mate of the 36-year-old son of popular Indonesian President Joko Widodo, as well as social media posts that went viral showing Prabowo dancing at campaign rallies.
“In the past he was seen as a militarist, a strong man, but now he comes across as a chubby old grandfather and that attracts [much] support of [young] Indonesian people,” said Yoes Kenawas, a researcher at Atma Jaya Catholic University in Jakarta.
“When Prabowo nominated Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the son of the current president, as his running mate, his support from young people really exploded.” Widodo must resign as president at the end of his second term due to a constitutional term limit.
About half of eligible Indonesian voters are under 40, about a third are under 30. Thousands of them packed a convention hall to hear Prabowo speak at a recent campaign event aimed at young voters.
“This world belongs to you, it belongs to the youth,” Prabowo said in a speech that provided few policy details. But while Prabowo hopes to become Indonesia's president in the near future, human rights activists are trying to derail him by informing the public about his past.
In front of Indonesia's presidential palace, dozens of protesters recently shouted “Long live the victims, never be silent,” referring to Indonesia's dark history when the country was ruled by dictator Suharto, who was the in-law father of Prabowo.
But after the fall of the Suhartos regime in 1998, Lt. Gen. Prabowo was dismissed from the army for allegedly ordering the kidnapping of pro-democracy activists, more than a dozen of whom remain missing and could be dead. He was also accused of atrocity crimes when hundreds of civilians were killed in East Timor. Prabowo denies all allegations of wrongdoing.
VOA contacted the Prabowos campaign several times for comment on past accusations of human rights violations, but received no response.
“I think it is not appropriate that a kidnapper activist and a major violator of human rights can run for president,” Petrus Hariyanto said. Hariyanto was friends with Wiji Thukul, another activist who has not been seen since 1998, when many anti-Suharto activists were kidnapped by government forces.
At the protest, Hariyanto wore a black T-shirt with a print showing Prabowo looking in a mirror and the image of Thukul looking back at him. The words at the bottom of the shirt translate to “Bring back our friend.”
Alongside him at the rally was Stephanie Iskandar, a 21-year-old political science student at the University of Indonesia, who held a sign reading “fight oppression.”
“I have to say that I am really afraid that Prabowo will be elected,” Iskandar said, adding that many young Indonesians know little about the country's dark past and have been heavily influenced by social media posts from Prabowo's campaign . “They become very vulnerable with all this political communication with young people, with TikTok and other social media.”
At Prabowo's campaign rally, Putri Ayu Ramadianti, 19, said she learned about Prabowo through social media and downplayed accusations of human rights violations. “We don’t know who the real perpetrator is, but Prabowo has been accused,” she said.
Philips Vermonte, dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at the Indonesian International Islamic University, says Prabowo has been working to repair his image for years and that past issues carry little weight with many millennials and millennial voters. Z of the country.
“They are very young and that means that in 1998 they were in kindergarten or primary school, so they do not have or share the collective memories of Suharto's authoritarian government for 32 years and probably the memories of the reform period of 1998, when the authoritarian government fell.”, Vermonte said. “As a result, this issue of human rights violations does not really resonate with the majority of voters.”
