Gaza government warns of global massacre if Rafah is invaded





The government media office in Gaza warned on Saturday of a global massacre if Israel invades Rafah governorate in the southern Gaza Strip, the last refuge for displaced people in the enclave. In a statement, the office said: We warn of a global catastrophe and massacre that could leave tens of thousands of martyrs and injured if Rafah governorate is invaded. The statement holds “the US administration, the international community and the Israeli occupation fully responsible.” Israeli occupation media reported the intention and threats of the occupying army to attack and invade the Rafah governorate, which is home to more than 1,400,000 Palestinian citizens, including 1,300,000 people. displaced from other governorates, the office said, adding that an invasion of Rafah could leave tens of thousands dead and injured. The office also warned that the invasion could take place at any time in conjunction with the thousands of massacres committed by Israel in the Gaza Strip governorates during its genocidal war. He also called on the UN Security Council to meet immediately and urgently and take a decision ensuring that the Israeli occupation is forced to end the genocidal war it is committing against civilians, children and women in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli army is preparing a ground military operation in the heavily populated Rafah area in the southern Gaza Strip as part of plans to evacuate residents ahead of the launch, Israeli media reported Friday. Since the start of the Israeli attack on Gaza on October 7, Israel has ordered residents of northern and central Gaza to evacuate to the southern part of the enclave, leading to the current overcrowded conditions in the south. , particularly in Rafah. Israel continues its offensive against Gaza where at least 27,947 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and 67,459 injured since October 7, according to Palestinian health authorities. Israel has pounded Gaza since a cross-border Hamas attack, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 people. The Israeli offensive has left 85% of Gaza's population internally displaced, due to severe shortages of food, drinking water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged. or destroyed, according to the UN.

