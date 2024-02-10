Prabowo, Indonesian presidential candidate, would have obtained the majority of votes – poll





JAKARTA – Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto is expected to get more than 50 percent of the votes needed to win the country's presidential election in a single round, a new opinion poll showed on Saturday, the final day of campaigning. Prabowo is expected to win 51.9% of the vote, based on a survey of 1,220 people by Lembaga Survei Indonesia (LSI), conducted between January 29 and February 5. Respondents gave 23.3 percent of their support to former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan and 20.3 percent to Ganjar Pranowo, former head of Central Java province, while 4.4 percent were undecided. Indonesia's most-watched surveys consistently place Prabowo well ahead of Anies and Ganjar. On Friday, pollster Indikator Politik predicted Prabowo would surpass the 50% threshold needed to win in a single round. LSI executive director Djayadi Hanan said the survey had a 95% confidence interval and a 2.9% margin of error. This suggests that it is possible that the vote could go to a runoff and that the numbers were too close to project who the runner-up might be. A runoff between the two candidates with the most votes will take place in June if no candidate obtains more than 50% of the votes. Prabowo's popularity has soared since the former special forces commander chose President Joko Widodo's son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, as his running mate in October, signaling to voters that the popular incumbent leader would support Prabowo's list, a Hanan said. Jokowi, as he is popularly known, has been accused of interference and bias due to his implicit support for Prabowo, which his allies have denied. Jokowi did not explicitly support any of the three candidates and said he would not campaign for any candidate. Gibran is Prabowo's running mate, due to a last-minute decision by a court presided over by Jokowi's brother-in-law to change eligibility rules, and the president has made several public appearances with the favorite. REUTERS

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/indonesia-presidential-hopeful-prabowo-seen-getting-majority-votes-survey The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos