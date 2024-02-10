Britain's Boris Johnson criticizes Tucker Carlson for 'flattering' interview with Putin





Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called out Tucker Carlson after traveling to Moscow to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin.

When Tucker Carlson went to the Kremlin, he held a position well known to history. He was to be the tyrant's stooge, the dictator's dictaphone, and a traitor to journalism, Johnson wrote in a opinion piece for the Daily Mail Friday.

In his flattering, laughing, slack-jawed happiness at having a scoop, he betrayed his viewers and listeners around the world, Johnson wrote. During the contentious two-hour interview, Putin dominated the conversation, barely letting Carlson speak and subjecting him to dubious historical claims to justify the war in Ukraine. Carlson did not challenge Putin on the invasion of Ukraine or raise questions about accusations of war crimes and targeting of civilians, Johnson noted in his op-ed. THE UN Human Rights Council said Russia had resorted to massacres, rape and torture in an attempt to subjugate Ukraine. Using British slang for buttocks, Johnson called the interview “sucking servility to a tyrant.” At one point in the interview, Putin blamed then-prime minister Johnson for derailing peace negotiations with Ukraine in 2022, saying he had convinced Ukraine it was better to fight Russia. He described Johnson as having a “pure heart” but “not a great mind.” In the op-ed, Johnson wrote that Putin's interview with Carlson was straight out of Hitler's strategy playbook. He drew a comparison with an interview Adolf Hitler gave to a sympathetic German-American journalist shortly after his invasion of France in 1940. Johnson added that Putin's comments about history and perceived injustices against Russian speakers echoed Hitler's accounts of German speakers. Carlson's interview was the first Putin has given to a Western journalist since his invasion of Ukraine almost two years ago. While promoting the interview, Carlson falsely claimed that other Western journalists had not bothered to interview the Russian president. denied even by the Kremlin, who said he had refused several other Western journalists because of their one-sided stance. The interview was important as Putin seeks to erode support for Ukraine among GOP voters, who form Carlson Target Audience as congressional Republicans continue to block a $60 billion aid bill that Ukraine needs to defend itself. It also boosted Carlson's profile following his departure from Fox News in 2023. Carlson has previously said he doesn't care about accusations that he's a Putin's pawn after being accused of repeating elements of Kremlin propaganda on his Fox News show.

