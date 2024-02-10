Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's aide says party aims to form government, wants election results released





ISLAMABAD: Candidates backed by former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's party are considering forming a government, a top aide to the jailed politician said on Saturday (February 10), calling on his supporters to protest peacefully if the final election results were not published.

The nuclear-armed South Asian nation voted in a general election on Thursday, as the country struggles to recover from an economic crisis and battles militant violence in a deeply polarized political environment.

Khan and three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif declared victory on Friday.

Gohar Khan, chairman of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) party and also the former prime minister's lawyer, called on “all institutions” in Pakistan to respect his party's mandate.

At a press conference, he said that if the full voting results were not released by Saturday evening, the party would hold peaceful protests on Sunday in front of government offices to return the election results across the country. country.

Pakistan's army chief congratulated the country on Saturday for the “successful conduct” of its national elections, saying the nation needed “steady hands” to emerge from the politics of “anarchy and polarization.”

Pakistan Army Chief of Staff Asim Munir “wishes these elections to bring political and economic stability and prove to be a harbinger of peace and prosperity,” according to a statement released by the military's media wing. The United States, Britain and the European Union each expressed concerns about the election process on Friday, calling for an investigation into reported irregularities.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron spoke of “serious concerns” which raise questions “about the fairness and lack of inclusiveness of the elections”.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry on Saturday countered international criticism, saying they ignored the “undeniable fact” that Pakistan had successfully conducted its elections.

“We hope that the process will be concluded effectively and reflect the will of the people,” said former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, who heads the Commonwealth team monitoring Pakistan's elections.

Jonathan appealed to those who have grievances regarding the elections to raise them in accordance with the laws of Pakistan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.channelnewsasia.com/asia/pakistan-election-nawaz-sharif-imran-khan-army-chief-congratulates-conduct-4115041 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos