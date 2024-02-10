Pakistan Election Results 2024 Live: Imran Khan's PTI calls for protests amid concerns over fraud in inconclusive polls





Imran Khan claimed victory in a video

Candidates backed by former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's party are considering forming a government, a top aide to the jailed politician said Saturday, calling on his supporters to protest peacefully if final election results are not released.

The US Department, the UK and the European Union have expressed serious concerns about the fairness of Pakistan's parliamentary elections, with former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan both claiming victory with no clear outcome in sight.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron has expressed concerns about the fairness and lack of inclusiveness of the elections. The US State Department has requested an investigation into allegations of election interference or fraud in Pakistan.

Sharif supporters celebrate

(EPA)

Independent candidates backed by Mr Khan won the largest number of seats in the National Assembly, despite him being in prison and his party barred from the polls.

Mr Sharif said he would seek to form a coalition government after his party lagged behind the independents. Any party needs 133 seats in Parliament for a simple majority.

Key Points Show Latest Update 1707536734 UK Foreign Secretary expresses 'serious concerns' over 'fairness' of Pakistan elections

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said serious concerns had been raised about the fairness and lack of inclusiveness of Pakistan's parliamentary elections.

The authorities must respect fundamental human rights, including free access to information and the rule of law, Mr Cameron published on X, applauding all voters.

We regret that not all parties were formally allowed to run in the elections and that legal procedures were used to prevent certain political leaders from participating and to prevent the use of recognizable party symbols, he said. -he declared in a press release.

The foreign minister also highlighted restrictions on internet access on polling day, as well as delays in reporting results and allegations of irregularities in the counting process.

The UK urges Pakistani authorities to respect fundamental human rights, including free access to information and the rule of law, he said.

Vishwam SankaranFebruary 10, 2024 03:45

1707506829Now Imran Khan claims victory

Jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed victory, hours after his rival Nawaz Sharif.

In an audio-visual message created using artificial intelligence and shared on his social media account, Khan rejected Sharif's previous claim of victory.

Khan called on his supporters to celebrate a victory achieved despite what he called a crackdown on his party.

Independent candidates backed by Khan won the largest number of seats in Thursday's national elections, despite him being in prison and his party barred from the polls.

Jane DaltonFebruary 9, 2024 7:27 p.m.

1707567627Watch: Parties protest at Electoral Commission over results

Vishwam SankaranFebruary 10, 2024 12:20

1707565527Imran Khan's party attempts to draft government report

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party is trying to form a government as the candidates it supported in the general elections scored the most victories, a top aide to the former cricketer-turned-politician said.

Acting party chief Gohar Ali Khan urged all institutions to respect the party's mandate.

Mr Ali Khan told a press conference that if the full results were not released by Saturday evening, the party would stage a peaceful protest the following day.

Vishwam SankaranFebruary 10, 2024 11:45

1707562827Pakistan says mobile phone blackouts were necessary on polling day

Responding to criticism from world leaders over the conduct of its parliamentary elections, Pakistan said they were peaceful and successful.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said it was surprised by the negative tone of some of these statements, which neither take into account the complexity of the electoral process nor recognize the free and enthusiastic exercise of the right to vote by tens of millions of Pakistanis.

He said there was no nationwide internet shutdown and only mobile services were suspended for the day to avoid terrorist incidents on polling day.

Vishwam SankaranFebruary 10, 2024 11:00

1707560677Former MP of Pakistan National Assembly shot and injured

Mohsin Dawar, a former MP and leader of the National Democratic Movement (NDM), was taken to hospital after he was injured in a gunfight in Miranshah, North Waziristan.

Dawars party leader Bushra Gohar demanded an investigation into the dismissals and arrest of the culprits.

I also wanted to request them to make arrangements to shift Dawar and other seriously injured people to Peshawar, she said.

Former Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari also posted on X that the incident was completely condemnable.

Vishwam SankaranFebruary 10, 2024 10:24

1707558608US Congressman Accuses Pakistan Army of 'Rigging' Elections

US MP Ro Khanna has claimed that the Pakistani army rigged the country's just-held general elections to support its candidate.

There is huge news coming out of Pakistan today, the biggest since the country's founding in 1947. Here's what's happening. The army had supported the current prime minister, but most Pakistanis voted for Imran Khan, Mr Khanna said in a video shared on social media.

The military is basically furious, or so it is claimed, rigging election results to interfere in supporting their military candidate, he said, adding that the United States should not recognize an illegitimate government in Pakistan.

Vishwam SankaranFebruary 10, 2024 09:50

1707556508Nawaz Sharif says he wants better relations with neighbors after claiming 'victory'

In a premature victory speech, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said he hoped to have better relations with his neighbors after forming the new government.

God willing, we will have better relations with our neighbors, Mr. Sharif said, in what appears to be an indirect message to India.

Our program will be to have better relations with the world and our neighbors…, he declared.

Pakistan's election commission has yet to officially announce the results, as Mr Sharif and candidates backed by former Prime Minister Imran Khan have independently claimed victory.

Vishwam SankaranFebruary 10, 2024 09:15

1707554734US Senate committee condemns Pakistan election bombings

The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee has condemned bombings of campaign offices in Pakistan, amid the country's parliamentary elections.

I condemn in the strongest terms the deadly bomb attacks on election campaign offices in Balochistan and extend my condolences to the victims and their families. These attacks must be investigated and the perpetrators held accountable, said Senator Ben Cardin, chairman of the committee, in a statement.

While I appreciate the Pakistanis who voted this week, these long-awaited elections were unfortunately overshadowed by actions that prevented the meaningful participation of all political parties and candidates, he said.

Vishwam SankaranFebruary 10, 2024 08:45

1707552966Imran Khan released on bail as coalition talks continue

An anti-terrorism court has granted bail to former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in several cases related to the May 9 riots.

The Rawalpindi court said there was no reason to keep Mr Khan in custody as all the accused in the cases have been released on bail.

Independent candidates linked to Mr Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party came out on top in the general elections despite several obstacles, including the loss of their electoral symbol, a cricket bat, and the detention of the party's top leaders. left.

However, no clear winner emerged from the elections, with Mr Khan and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, a late candidate, considering forming a coalition government.

Vishwam SankaranFebruary 10, 2024 08:16

