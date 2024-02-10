Israel-Hamas war: 28 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes in Rafah after Benjamin Netanyahu says invasion inevitable





Rafah, February 10: Israeli airstrikes killed at least 28 Palestinians in Rafah early Saturday, hours after Israel's prime minister said he had asked the army to plan the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people from the southern Gaza city before a land invasion. Benjamin Netanyahu did not provide details or a timeline, but the announcement sparked widespread panic. More than half of Gaza's 2.3 million residents are crowded into Rafah, most after being repeatedly uprooted by Israeli evacuation orders that now cover two-thirds of Gaza's territory. It's unclear where they might run next. News of the invasion plans ended a week of increasingly public friction between Netanyahu and the Biden administration. U.S. officials have said an invasion of Rafah without a plan for the civilian population would lead to disaster. Israel has carried out almost daily airstrikes on Rafah, even after asking civilians in recent weeks to shelter there from ground fighting in the town of Khan Younis, just to the north. Israel-Hamas war: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan calls for unity in Islamic countries against the Israeli offensive in Gaza On Saturday night, three airstrikes on homes in the Rafah region killed 28 people, according to a health official and Associated Press journalists who saw the bodies arriving at hospitals. Each strike killed several members of three families, including a total of 10 children, the youngest being three months old. In Khan Younis, the focus of the current ground fighting, Israeli forces opened fire on the Nasser hospital, the largest in the region, killing at least one person and wounding several, spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra said. of the Gaza Ministry of Health. He explained that medical personnel are no longer able to move between the facility's buildings due to the intensity of the fire. He said 300 medical staff, 450 patients and 10,000 displaced people have taken refuge in the hospital. A BREAK WITH WASHINGTON The steady rise in the Palestinian death toll, which now stands at nearly 28,000 after four months of war, according to Gaza health officials, has contributed to friction between Netanyahu and Washington. Israel holds Hamas responsible for civilian deaths because it fights from civilian areas, but U.S. officials have fought back, calling for more surgical strikes. President Joe Biden said this week that Israel's response was overblown. Israel-Palestine War: Hamas Does Not Care About People, Son of Hamas Founder Mosab Hassan Yousef (Watch Video) Israel says Rafah, which borders Egypt, is Hamas' last stronghold in Gaza after more than four months of war. It is impossible to achieve the war's goal of eliminating Hamas by leaving four Hamas battalions in Rafah, Netanyahu's office said Friday. On the contrary, it is clear that intense activity in Rafah requires civilians to evacuate combat zones. He said he had ordered military and security officials to develop a combined plan that included both a mass evacuation of civilians and the destruction of Hamas forces in the city. It is still unclear where civilians can go. The Israeli offensive has caused widespread destruction, particularly in northern Gaza, and hundreds of thousands of people have no homes to return to. Additionally, Egypt warned that any movement of Palestinians across the Egyptian border would threaten the four-decade-old peace treaty between Israel and Egypt. The Gaza-Egypt border crossing, which is largely closed, serves as the main entry point for humanitarian aid. Rafah had about 280,000 residents before the war and, according to the United Nations, it is now home to some 1.4 million more people living with relatives, in shelters or in sprawling tent camps after fleeing fighting elsewhere in Gaza. Israel declared war after several thousand Hamas militants stormed into southern Israel on October 7, killing 1,200 people and taking 250 others hostage. An Israeli air and ground offensive has killed around 28,000 Palestinians, mostly women and minors, according to local health authorities. About 80 percent of Gaza's 2.3 million residents have been displaced and the territory has plunged into a humanitarian crisis with shortages of food and medical services.

