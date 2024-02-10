Pakistan election results: Who wins, what's next for independents backed by Imran Khan's party?





Follow Live Updates of Pakistan Election Results 2024

What we know about elections in Pakistan: Elections were held for 265 seats in the National Assembly of Pakistan. The election for one seat was postponed after the death of a candidate. A political party needs 133 seats for a simple majority. A total of 169 seats are needed to obtain a simple majority out of a total of 336 seats, which include seats reserved for women and minorities.

Three main parties contested the elections: Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League (N) (PML-N), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. by Imran Khan. PTI leaders contested the elections as independent candidates after Pakistan's Supreme Court and the Election Commission said they could not use the party's symbol, a cricket bat.

Who wins elections in Pakistan? According to Pakistani media Dawn, the results of 245 of the 265 National Assembly constituencies were announced on Friday evening. The results showed independent candidates, mostly supported by Imran Khan, leading with 99 seats. The PML-N and the PPP won 69 and 52 seats respectively. These two parties are expected to win most of the 70 seats reserved for women and non-Muslims in the House, according to the report.

Who will form the new Pakistani government? PML-N Nawaz Sharif, who is seeking a record fourth term as prime minister, said his party “has become the largest party in the country after the polls.” On Saturday, Geo TV reported that Sharif's PML-N party and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto had agreed to form a coalition government at the Center and Punjab. And this, even if the two parties had already formed alliances.

Meanwhile, Geo TV reported that PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan claimed that President Arif Alvi would invite his party (Imran Khan's party) to form the government since he had secured majority in the National Assembly.

What's next for Imran Khan's party? Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan also delivered a “victory speech” on Saturday, as independent candidates backed by his party dominated the election results. Khan's top aide was quoted by Reuters as saying on Saturday that his party, the PTI, would try to form a national government with the highest number of seats won in the polls.

Obstacles in front of PTI-backed independent candidates: Although it received most of the votes, as mainly shown by the trends, the PTI is still at a significant disadvantage. This is due to:

1. The decision of the country's Election Commission to strip the PTI of its iconic 'bat' symbol.

2. Its candidates are all technically independent, the party is not entitled to a share of the reserved seats.

3. The deluge of prosecutions against its highest-ranking leader, Imran Khan, imprisoned since last August.

This means that even if the candidates he supports win the highest number of seats, Imran Khan's party may not be able to form a government as it will not be given a quota of minority seats, reported Dawn. However, the report quotes a lawyer as saying that although the Election Commission had denied PTI an election symbol, it had not delisted the party.

What options are available to candidates supported by the PTI:

Option 1: Independent candidates supported by the PTI could join any other existing party. Dawn cited rule 92(6) of the electoral regulations as saying that independent candidates will have three days after notification of their victory to join a party.

Option 2: They could also support a political party

Option 3: They may be able to form a group under the name of their choice.

Option 4: If they stay united and choose to sit in opposition, they will be in a comfortable position to land the position of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Dawn reported.

What ultimately happens, ultimately, remains to be seen as political fervor remains high in Pakistan. A senior adviser to former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said that if the full voting results are not announced by this evening, we will hold peaceful protests tomorrow, Reuters reported.

Published: February 10, 2024, 04:34 PM IST

