Anies-Muhaimin campaign at JIS mocks political dynasty





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Number one candidate for vice president, Muhaïmin Iskandar or Cak Imin, spoke of the “political dynasty” on the last day of campaigning for the 2024 general elections. The Anies-Muhaimin pair carried out their last major campaign at the Jakarta International Stadium (HE), North Jakarta, Saturday February 10, 2024. Muhaimin took the stage with his presidential candidate Anies Baswedan after going around the stage to greet the participants. Muhaimin took the microphone to lead a prayer and recite Salawat. During the Salawat recital, Muhaimin inserted his satire in Indonesian between the Arabic lyrics. “The people agree for change, the elections are not a change of hunger, the uncle is involved between father and son, the constitution is collapsing…” Muhaimin sang in the tone of Salawat. Muhaimin also spoke about the oligarchs and political dynasties of Salawat. “Don’t let them buy your votes, it benefits the oligarchy, let’s defend democracy, Indonesia does not belong to a dynasty.” » he continued in a Salawat tone. The vice-presidential candidate, through his Salawat recital, discussed the nomination process of Gibran Rakabuming Raka which involved a violation of the code of ethics at the Constitutional Court (MK). Gibran, who is running as a running mate for presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto, must first change the age limit rules at the Constitutional Court to be able to run in the 2024 presidential election. The chief justice of the Constitutional Court who ruled on the change at the time was Anwar Usman, Gibran's uncle. Besides, everyone knows that Gibran is the first son of President Joko Widodo or Jokowi. The process often draws criticism as it is seen as an attempt to build a political dynasty by President Jokowi's family. Today, February 10, is the last day of the campaign period for the 2024 general elections. The candidate pair Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin Iskandar chose to conduct a major campaign in JIS today. After today's big campaign, there will be a three-day reflection period before voting day on February 14, 2024. Sultan Abdurrahman Editors Choice: Large campaign rally of Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin to JIS, Prabowo-Gibran to GBK Click here to receive the latest news from Tempo on Google News

