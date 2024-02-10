Nicola Sturgeon and the Covid investigation: a new blow to her reputation?





During the pandemic, Nicola Sturgeon was seen by many as “a cut above the rest”, Katy Balls told the i News website – a leader whose measured and compassionate response to the crisis contrasted with that of the ” clumsy » Boris Johnson. in London. How far she has fallen since then, said Balls. Already tarnished by her alleged involvement in a party funding scandal, Sturgeon's reputation for honesty and transparency now risks being shattered by the Covid inquiry. In 2021, she promised to hand over all her WhatsApp messages to the investigation; Yet during her testimony last week, she finally admitted that, in fact, she “didn't hold them back.” So you deleted them, asked lead attorney Jamie Dawson KC. “Yes,” she replied. In her defense, she claimed that she had only used WhatsApp to discuss mundane topics, but evidence from other people's phones presented a different picture. To subscribe to The week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple angles. SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE Subscribe to free weekly newsletters From our morning news briefing to our weekly Good News newsletter, get the best of the week delivered straight to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to our weekly Good News newsletter, get the best of the week delivered straight to your inbox. “Cynically exploiting the crisis” Moreover, his government was aware that any discussion risked being made public. At one point, a senior official sent a warning that such messages fell under freedom of information laws, accompanied by a zipped mouth emoji. Thus, at this “grave moment in Scottish history”, members of the SNP government were erasing “all traces of their deliberations”, declared Reaction. To make matters worse, it emerged that key issues were not being discussed within cabinet but in unrecorded meetings of an inner circle called “Gold Command”, from which even the Finance Secretary was excluded. What did they fear would be discovered? Perhaps it was the extent to which the SNP were “cynically exploiting” the crisis to further the cause of independence – drawing up Covid regulations not because they were necessarily fair, but because they set Edinburgh apart from London. “Very vindictive” If Sturgeon sometimes struggled to separate her political instincts from her role in the Covid crisis, she was not alone, Ruth Wishart said in The National. In planning the lockdowns, Johnson was influenced by his innate libertarianism; Michael Gove wrote an article on the need to protect the Union during the pandemic. She wasn't alone in deleting WhatsApps either. The Scottish Secretary, Alister Jack, removed his. Sturgeon made mistakes, Chris Deerin said in The new statesman. The same was true for all national leaders. Yet the reaction to his testimony borders on vengeance. Even the most human moments, where she tearfully admitted that she had sometimes found her job overwhelming and regretted every death, were met with derision. It is true that she faces difficult questions, but should we deny “our politicians any pretensions to decency or humanity”?

