Has Xi Jinping lost control of the markets?

A man in front of an electronic card at the Shanghai Stock Exchange June 19, 2006. REUTERS/Aly Song/File

This one, Chinese stock investors have had a breathtaking journey. While the American index S&P500 reached historic highs, China and Hong Kong markets lost $1.5 trillion only in January. Retail investors took to Chinese social media to express their frustration. The collapse was so brutal that on February 6, the Chinese president was informed: Xi Jinpingand the next day he sent back Yi Huiman, head of China's securities regulator. Prices recovered somewhat when state-owned companies began buying shares. In the coming days, they could increase further.

This may interest you: China sets its sights on the three small allies that Taiwan still has in the Pacific

However, if we take a step back, there is no doubt that the overall picture is Sorry. The market value of Chinese and Hong Kong stocks fell by almost 7 billion dollars compared to its peak in 2021, a drop of approximately 35%while that of US stocks rose 14% and Indian stocks 60%. This decline indicates a fundamental problem. Domestic and foreign investors viewed the Chinese government as a reliable manager of the economy. Now this confidence has been dissipateddefraud serious consequences for Chinese growth.

Less than ten years ago, Chinese markets were euphoric. Foreign investors were eager to exploit the potential of this rising global economic star. China was experiencing constant and impressive growth of more than 6% annual. Foreign portfolio investment surged as foreign investors obtained direct access to Chinese stocks via Hong Kong in 2014. Four years later, the financial company MSCI began including mainland Chinese stocks in its global indices. The Chinese government, for its part, hoped to professionalize its markets to attract foreign capital and knowledge, and create an asset class to replace real estate. A cohort of wealthy businessmen and investors was emerging, whom Xi himself had urged to experience the same. chinese dream.

This may interest you: War in space is no longer science fiction: the United States, China and Russia engage in a new fight

There was an implicit understanding that whatever China's policies, its officials could be trusted to steer the economy toward prosperity. China would continue to grow at an enviable rate, its citizens would continue to prioritize wealth and economic stability over political freedoms, and foreign investors would reap huge profits. Anyone could become rich.

File image of Chinese President Xi Jinping. EFE/EPA/LUONG THAI LINH / SWIMMING POOL



What's wrong ? One of the most well-known problems is that Xi's hesitant policy. He strengthening of technological regulations which started in 2020 minimal investor confidence. The release from hangar zero was a fiasco. The government hesitated in the face of real estate crisis which has undermined savings and confidence and dragged the economy into a I chickened out, with prices falling through January at their fastest pace since the 2007-2009 financial crisis. No wonder you want to prevent a bubble from inflating again. But he also wants to avoid handouts and concentrate growth on low-income sectors. high quality that, in his opinion, will help China compete with the technological, economic and military might of the United States. However, profits fell last year even in these sectors. And China doesn't have the stimulus it needs.

This may interest you: The Xi Jinping regime came to the rescue of Chinese markets: public funds bought stocks to avoid a debacle

What is less appreciated is the extent to which Foreign investors are no longer in love with China. Not only do they have to deal with bad policy, but also the risk that the the deterioration of its relations with the United States jeopardizes its investments. They have been net sellers of Chinese stocks for months. While asset managers once applauded the inclusion of China in global indices, they are now developing products that exclude it. Instead, investors look at the Indiawith its large population, and Japan, with its cutting-edge technology. Hong Kong also suffered. The continent's companies represent three-quarters of its market capitalization. On January 22, India briefly overtook it to become the world's fourth-largest stock exchange.

The most worrying thing is that investors from the continent are also lose confidence. After three decades of extraordinary growth, China's wealthy are experiencing a painful reversal of their fortune, as noted in our briefing this week. Their real estate and financial investments are down, and surveys indicate many white-collar workers took pay cuts last year. Everything indicates that capital leaves China. Those who cannot escape Chinese capital controls are taking refuge in safer money market funds or exchange-traded funds from mainland China.

An investor sits in front of a board displaying stock market information at a brokerage office in Beijing, China December 7, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File

All this will be a serious blow to Chinese growth. Our analysis of household surveys suggests that a small but influential group of people own most of China's financial assets. Their difficult situation will have an impact on consumption reduction and investment decisions. Investors trapped in mainland China will have no choice but invest some of your money in stocks. Foreigners, on the other hand, will have more difficulty returning. This will come at a cost to China, even if foreign investors continue to hold a small portion of its shares. Over the years, they have provided a useful external check on asset prices. Furthermore, its entry into the market a decade ago was associated with increased capital spending and research and development investments by Chinese companies. Their departure could, on the contrary, harm innovation.

Xi seems to know something is wrong. In addition to firing Yi, the government curbed short selling and ordered state asset managers to buy shares. This could support stock prices for a while. But this intrusion only reveals China's distrust of marketswhich explains why investors pulled out.

Far from accepting the need for global change, Xi only makes things worse. In his country, suppresses criticism of the economy. At the same time, China is increasingly wary of foreign companies. Financial data is increasingly difficult to obtain for foreign investors. In December, new rules for the gaming sector were proposed, but they were quietly withdrawn after the markets reacted poorly. In January, the central bank refused to cut interest rates despite continued deflation, surprising markets. All this only serves to scare investors.

The real obstacle to change is Xi's firm belief that he and the Communist Party must be in complete control. To regain investor confidence, we must rethink the role of the State in the economy. But Xi unlikely to loosen his grip. Investors believed that Chinese policies should not interfere with their ability to make money. Now that they know they can't escape politics, they will act more cautiously.

2024, The Economist Newspaper Limited. All rights reserved.