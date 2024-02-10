Elections in Pakistan | Imran Khans PTI threatens agitation if full results not declared before midnight





Gohar Ali Khan, chairman of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) party, addresses a press conference at the party office in Islamabad, Pakistan on February 10, 2024. | Photo credit: Reuters

Declaring that it would form the government both at the Center and in the provinces of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party on February 10 requested the Pakistan Election Commission to announce the full results by midnight or risk facing protests in some regions. where the results were still awaited.

To everyone's surprise, independents, backed by imprisoned former Prime Minister Khan's PTI party, won the lion's share of 101 seats in the National Assembly in the February 8 elections. Two days after the vote, the results were not yet complete and the country appeared to be heading towards a hung Parliament or a coalition government.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, PTI chief Gohar Ali Khan asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce the full results before midnight or face protests by his supporters in areas where results were still awaited and said that otherwise PTI supporters would stage peaceful protests. outside the offices of returning officers (ROs). He also accused the ECP of failing to play its constitutional role in announcing the results on time.

Claiming that his party had won 170 seats, including those in which the PTI had already been declared winner, Mr. Gohar said his party would form the government in the Center as well as the provinces of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. He also claimed that the party had Form 45 proof from polling stations which showed that its supported candidates had won, but the DS had declared them unsuccessful.

Mr. Gohar called on institutions as well as the judiciary to accept the mandate of the people, who voted for the PTI slogan that slavery is unacceptable. The economy and the country cannot afford to reject this mandate, he said.

Mr. Gohar was chosen as PTI chairman after the conviction of Imran Khan. The soft-spoken lawyer from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province tried to lead the party's affairs in the most difficult period when its founder was convicted and all frontline leaders left it. His leadership was also rejected by the ECP in a case linked to intra-party polls and challenged by the party in the Supreme Court.

