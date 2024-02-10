Politics
Baheli, ally of the Turkish government, once again calls for the closure of the Constitutional Court
Politics
The Turkish government's coalition partner, Devlet Bahçeli, leader of the far-right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), on February 9 again targeted the Constitutional Court (AYM) and demanded its closure.
Speaking At a ceremony organized for the 55th anniversary of his party's founding, Bahçeli criticized AYM President Zühtü Arslan who said the other day that their decisions are binding even if they are not desirable.
“The President of the Court always shamelessly affirms that the decisions of the Constitutional Court are final according to Article 153 (of the Constitution) and are binding on natural and legal persons. Since Article 153 of the Constitution does not cover decisions to violate individual rights, what do you impose? Who are you messaging? What do you serve? », argued Bahçeli.
Article 153 of the Constitution bed “The decisions of the Constitutional Court are final… and are binding on the legislative, executive and judicial bodies, on the administrative authorities and on natural and legal persons. »
“The Constitutional Court is now a national security problem. The President and members of the Court have become enemies of the indivisible integrity of the State with its country and nation, as well as social peace and security. This cannot continue like this, such a judicial structure cannot and must not take place among the higher courts in Turkey,” Bahçeli said.
“I reiterate that the Constitutional Court, which has shaken domestic peace and tranquility with its scandalous decisions of rights violations and confirmed that it is a center of chaos, should be closed or restructured,” he added .
Bahçeli had previously called the Constitutional Court the “backyard of the separatist terrorist organization” and said she would face AYM judges on “judgment day” for failing to shut down the pro-Kurdish HDP. He also claimed that the court president worked for the PKK, a banned group.
On February 8, AYM President Zühtü Arslan criticized the Court of Cassation's non-implementation of their decisions in front of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and President of the Court of Cassation Mehmet Akarca.
Although the AYM twice requested the release of Can Atalay, the Court of Cassation unconstitutionally refused to comply with this ruling. The Turkish Parliament recently revoked Atalay's deputy position.
Some reports claim that the crisis between the Court of Cassation and the Constitutional Court erupted in the context of the ongoing conflict between the far-right MHP faction in the former and the Islamic İskenderpaşa faction in the latter.
The judicial crisis between the Constitutional Court and the Court of Cassation
The 3rd Criminal Chamber of the Court of Cassation, Turkey's highest appeals court, rejected on January 3 the second judgment of the Constitutional Court (AYM) which found rights violations during the MP's imprisonment of TİP Can Atalay.
On October 25, the AYM ruled for the first time by a majority of votes that there had been a rights violation in Atalay's case in terms of “the right to vote and to be elected and the right to personal security and freedom.
The 3rd Criminal Chamber of the Court of Cassation refused on November 8 to comply with the AYM ruling. The court also filed a criminal complaint against the AYM judges who voted for Atalay's release, saying they violated the constitution and exceeded their authority.
Then, the AYM published a press release on December 26 emphasizing that “the Court of Cassation rendered a decision which is not found in Turkish law, noting the non-compliance with the decision of the Constitutional Court”.
The AYM said that the referral of a case falling within the jurisdiction of the trial court to the Court of Cassation, the highest court of appeal, and the latter's decision failing to comply with constitutional provisions “clearly constituted a violation of the constitution.”
Atalay was sentenced to 18 years in prison for allegedly “attempting to overthrow the government of the Republic of Turkey” during the Gezi Park protests in 2013. In the 2023 general elections, he was elected as Hatay deputy of the left-wing TİP .
