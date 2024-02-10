Indonesian politics like a soap opera

Comment: Most people value continuity of government, especially where economic progress has been significant. The political momentum behind Indonesia's current president will likely determine the outcome of Wednesday's presidential election in Indonesia. His name is not on the ballot, but his influence is undeniable.

The country's outgoing president, the popular Joko Widodo (Jokowi), has overseen significant infrastructure development and economic growth while controlling inflation since coming to power in 2014.

Coming to the end of his maximum two terms, Jokowi last year sought to explore the legality of extending his mandate. He has been heavily criticized for this blatant attempt to change the constitution and for subsequently leading his eldest son to become a potential vice-presidential candidate for Prabowo Subianto, the front-runner in the upcoming February 14 elections.

I'm a big fan of Pak Jokowi, but this doesn't seem right to me, said a senior Jakarta-based banker, a view echoed by several others.

Prabowo, a government coalition partner and the country's defense minister since 2019, is a 72-year-old former army general with what can only be described as a checkered past. He lost twice to Jokowi in previous presidential elections. Now that Jokowi is no longer eligible, he has what appears to be a clear run for the top job.

His likely ascension to the presidency is problematic for those who remember his role in a series of massacres and other human rights abuses over the past 40 years. In the 1970s and 1980s, he was part of the dictatorial regime of President Suharto. His reputation was so bad that 30 years ago he was barred from entering the United States due to alleged human rights violations.

That he is now seen as a suitable successor to Jokowi speaks volumes about the transactional nature of Indonesian politics. From Jokowis' point of view, this is a classic example of keeping your friends close and your enemies closer.

Since the start of the election period, Prabowo has sought to project a softer and more carefully managed public image. He very successfully presented himself as the relatable grandfather figure. Gemoywhich means cute or adorable, went viral, as did videos of him dancing.

James Guild, an assistant research fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore, said Jokowi's support for Prabowo is permitted by law, provided he does not use the government's resources or facilities. State within the framework of this support.

His not-so-subtle support for the Prabowo/Gibran ticket has made it difficult for Prabowo's presidential rivals, Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo, to take control of the narrative.

The reason the attacks on Jokowi, and by extension Prabowo, have largely failed to resonate with the Indonesian electorate is that the policies they advocate are popular and opponents have found it difficult to articulate clear and compelling alternative visions, Guild said.

The Jokowis retain power

Jokowi did not explicitly support Prabowo and intelligently positioned himself not to completely sever ties with the PDI-P, the party that brought him to the presidency.

He came to power without any established family or property ties. His popularity is based on a strong vision for the country, an ability to gather powerful and influential people to his side and not be easily influenced by foreign governments, including close neighbors like Australia and New Zealand.

Hasta Suprayogo, a Jakarta-based political consultant, said it is almost impossible to understand political thinking in Indonesia without understanding Javanese culture, especially Jokowi, because he is very Javanese.

He does things that people can clearly see. Using this Javanese political attitude, he adopted the role of king and took it upon himself to ensure he brought tangible improvements to people's lives.

With each electoral maneuver, Jokowi has been careful to distance himself from key developments, thereby limiting the damage to his reputation.

Despite strong opposition, he installed his eldest son Gibran, also a member of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), as the rival party's running mate (Prabowos), although he was under 40 and therefore ineligible. Given Jokowi's extremely high ratings in the polls, Prabowo was more than willing to play along.

These brazen attempts to secure his legacy and create a new political dynasty put Jokowi in direct conflict with his party chairman, former President Megawati Sukarnoputri. Again, given Jokowi's unprecedented popularity, this has put the establishment in a perilous position. Pranowo continues to fall in the polls.

Jokowi says as long as you are faithful to me, I will take care of you; this is why Megawati is condemned, Suprayogo said.

Economic challenges

Jokowi once said he wanted to make Indonesia the economic heart of Asia. The challenge for the country entering this new phase is to ensure that the economic momentum gained under Jokowi's presidency does not dissipate once he steps down later this year. GDP growth has already slowed, from 7% two years ago to 5% in 2023.

The creation of a new regional capital (Nusantara, in Kalimantan, is one of Jokowi's aspirations for Indonesia) is also seen as essential if the country is to realize its potential.

Indonesia needs to grow more than 5 to 6 percent annually over the next 20 to 30 years or risk being left behind. Jakarta accounts for about 20 percent of GDP and we need more than Jakarta to grow at 8 to 9 percent annually over the next 20 to 30 years, said social security fund director Edwin Ridwan.

By then, we will have around 350 million inhabitants (currently 275 million). If we want to feed all these people and achieve a GDP per capita of $25,000 (current GDP per capita is still less than $5,000), we will need a $7 trillion economy. Currently, our economy is only $1.2 trillion, so we cannot rely on the current economic structure.

Additionally, Jakarta, a coastal city on the Java Sea, is sinking about 25 cm per year, and almost half of the city now lies below sea level. They have no other choice than to move.

Indonesian MP and close aide to Prabowo, Hendrik Lawerissa, is confident that despite ongoing challenges, the country can continue on the path to peace and prosperity.

We cannot deny that we still have problems with corruption and bureaucracy, as well as the penetration of overseas Muslim radicalism and fundamentalism into our society. But people are happy to live in these more peaceful times.

In the meantime, Gibran's membership in the PDI-P was canceled. Only Jokowis' membership in the PDI-P is still active.