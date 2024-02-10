Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called Tucker Carlson a 'traitor to journalism' and claimed his interview with Vladimir Putin was 'straight out of the Hitler playbook' after the Russian strongman accused Johnson of derailed a peace deal between Moscow and Kiev earlier this year. war in 2022.

In response to the interview with Putin, which he compared to interviews with Adolf Hitler in 1940, Boris Johnson wrote in his chronicle of Daily Mail that the interview was “straight out of Hitler's playbook” and that Tucker Carlson served as “the tyrant's stooge, the dictator's dictaphone and a traitor to journalism”, adding: “In his flattering, laughing, mouthy happiness gaped at Having a scoop, he betrayed his viewers and listeners around the world.

Johnson – who has been one of Ukraine's most vocal supporters since the 2022 Russian invasion, so much so that the former British leader had famous streets in his honor in Ukraine, and was the subject of wall paintings And paintings celebrating his dedication to the Ukrainian cause – compared Putin's actions in Ukraine to Hitler during World War II and Carlson to those who opposed U.S. involvement in the war against the Nazis.

“I pray that the American people are able to see through the unholy charade of an interview last night. I know how many American Congressmen and women have been fans of Tucker Carlson, and I say: remember Charles Lindbergh, remember the America Firsters, remember how many American legislators first opposed to involvement in the war against Hitler,” Johnson wrote.

“Well, they were wrong then, and Tucker Carlson supporters are seriously wrong about Putin today. To all those Republicans currently blocking aid to Ukraine, I say: for the love of God, remember who you are,” he continued.

Johnson then implored former President Donald Trump, who has consistently called for peace talks to end the war, to “change his party” on the issue and continue arming Ukraine as he has. made in 2018, with approval of the sale. Javelin anti-tank missiles in kyiv.

The heated reaction came as Putin used the interview to accuse Johnson of preventing a peace deal in the early days of the war in 2022. Although Johnson did not expressly deny urging the Ukrainians to leave table, he said: “As every member of the Ukrainian government will confirm, from Zelensky on down, nothing and no one could have stopped these lion-hearted Ukrainians fromfight for their country and nothing will.

In his interview with Tucker Carlson, the Russian strongman claimed that the Kremlin and Kiev were ready to sign a peace deal during negotiations in Istanbul, but that then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson had urged the Ukrainians to withdraw from the talks and reject the agreement, saying that we The war could have stopped these hostilities already a year and a half ago.

Putin claimed that the Zelensky government was ready to obey Mr. Johnson's demands or persuasion, adding: Prime Minister Johnson came, [talked Ukraine] came out of it and we missed that opportunity. Well, you missed it. You made a mistake.

This is not the first time that Moscow has accused the former British leader of prolonging the war, which has left around half a million dead or wounded since Russia's invasion in 2022, the Kremlin spokeswoman said. , Maria Zakharova.stating last year thatJohnson barred Ukraine from agreeing to a peace deal and demanded continued hostilities against Russia.

Zakharova's comments follow statements made by Davyd Arakhamia, the head of President Zelensky's Servant of the People party in Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada parliament, who said Johnson had urged Ukraine not to sign anything with [Russia] at all, and let's fight. Arakhamia would do it later claim that his words were distorted by Moscow and that no foreign leader could have persuaded Ukraine to withdraw in 2022.

The Zelensky ally also claimed that the Istanbul talks were just an attempt to buy Ukrainian military time and that Russia's demands – that Kiev accept a neutrality pact along the lines of Finland – were impossible for Ukraine to accept given that Ukraine's request for membership in the NATO alliance had been codified in the Ukrainian constitution. Furthermore, Arakhamia said the Ukrainian side had no confidence that Putin would honor the terms of an agreement.