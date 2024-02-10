Reviews | No more legal games for Donald Trump





The most important words uttered Tuesday by the federal appeals court in Washington were not included in its unanimous 57-page opinion rejecting Donald Trump's claim for absolute immunity from prosecution.

The decision, which negated the former president's attempt to be absolved for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, was never in doubt. His claim is that presidents do not enjoy immunity only in certain cases, but are effectively above the law in all cases. During oral arguments last month, his lawyer even argued that a sitting president could order the assassination of a political rival without facing legal consequences.

Dismissing this claim was easy. This reasoning would fail our system of separate powers by placing the president beyond the reach of all three branches, wrote the three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. We cannot accept that the presidency places its former occupants above the law forever.

The key phrase appeared elsewhere, in the one-page formal judgment accompanying the court's opinion. The clerk must suspend issuance of the warrant until February 12, 2024, the justices wrote. With these words, the court set a strict deadline for Mr. Trump's delayed games. He has until the end of next Monday to appeal his defeat to the Supreme Court. If he fails to do so, the warrant will be issued, meaning the trial court will regain jurisdiction over the case and the trial can move forward.

This is a welcome acknowledgment and rebuke of Mr. Trump's strategy in the January 6 case, which is to delay any legal judgment. He is trying to buy time in the hopes of being re-elected and then disbanding the prosecution.

So far, it's working. The trial which began on January 6 has already been on hold for two months while the immunity appeal is pending, forcing trial judge Tanya Chutkan to cancel the original March 4 start date. It is difficult to organize a trial that can be completed before Americans vote in the general election.

This is not some obscure legal dispute. Millions of Americans are anxiously waiting to learn whether one of two potential major party presidential candidates is convicted of trying to overturn a free and fair election. A recent Gallup poll found that 70 percent of all American voters, and almost as many Republican voters, would not vote for a candidate convicted of a crime. In other words, the outcome of the elections could depend on the January 6 trial.

This is how democracy is supposed to work: People go to the polls armed with all the relevant information about the candidates seeking to lead them, including whether they have ever committed a serious crime.

The Supreme Court has repeatedly emphasized the importance of letting the American people decide the most important policy questions. In this case, that means allowing the January 6 trial to proceed as quickly as possible.

The quickest and easiest path is for the court to do nothing. When Mr. Trump appeals, as expected, six or more judges can vote to deny certiorari, meaning they refuse to take the case and let the circuit courts' decision have the final say . There are several arguments in favor of this approach. The most important thing is that, legally speaking, there is nothing in dispute about this case. Four judges from two courts, appointed by Republican and Democratic presidents, agreed that a former president is not immune from criminal prosecution for the actions at issue here. Even legal scholars who argue for the broadest possible interpretations of executive power for sitting presidents have not argued that presidents are immune from criminal prosecution once they leave office.

This is therefore not a matter requiring a resolution by the Supreme Court. The justices already have their dockets full of Trump-related litigation, including a landmark case in which the court heard oral arguments Thursday, focusing on whether the former president's role in the Jan. 6 insurrection made him ineligible to hold office.

However, it would not be surprising if the judges decided to rule on Mr. Trump's immunity appeal anyway. As obvious as the outcome may be, the case brings into play a central question of American government, namely the extent of presidential power and authority. In such cases, the Supreme Court often wants to have the last word.

If judges choose to follow this path, they should do everything possible to limit further trial delays. They can expedite the briefing and oral arguments, then render a quick and clear decision. This is within the reach of judges, particularly when a presidential election is at stake. The court showed this by ruling on President Richard Nixon's White House tapes case within weeks, and on the case Bush versus Gore in a single day.

Second, the judges should lift the district court's stay, which would allow Judge Chutkan to move forward with pretrial preparations, such as resolving motions and selecting a jury. This would not indicate any bias against Mr. Trump; it would simply respect the fundamental principles of justice and fairness. This is why the Supreme Court has ruled that, as a general rule, trials should proceed without unnecessary delay. This is in the best interests of everyone involved in a criminal trial, and that is undoubtedly the case here, with just nine months until Election Day and a vital question regarding one of the candidates remaining unresolved.

After decades of avoiding accountability for his actions in business and politics, Mr. Trump may have felt like he is immune to the consequences that most other Americans would face. But legal immunity in a criminal case is different, and judges should make that clear.

Mr. Trump deserves his day in court. As the circuit court noted, he is now a private citizen and entitled to all the defenses of any other criminal defendant. What he has no right to do is play frivolous games in the hope of preventing justice from taking its course.

Photo source from bloodua, via Getty Images.

The Times is committed to publishing a diversity of letters to the editor. We would love to know what you think about this or any of our articles. Here are a few tips. And here is our email: [email protected].

Follow The New York Times Opinion section on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X and Threads.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/02/10/opinion/trump-immunity-supreme-court.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos