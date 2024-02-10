NK Premachandran's lunch with PM Modi sparks row, Narendra Modi, nk premachandran, kerala, india, bjp, udf





Thiruvananthapuram: UDF MP NK Premachandran's lunch with Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sparked a political row in Kerala with the ruling CPI(M) lashing out at him, highlighting his “closeness” to the Prime Minister. The Kollam MP was among the parliamentarians, selected from different parties, with whom Prime Minister Modi had lunch at the Parliament canteen on Friday. While Premachandran justified his acceptance of the PMO invitation by saying it was a friendly meeting beyond politics, senior CPI(M) leader and Finance Minister KN Balagopal , mocked him by saying that he could have gone because he was so close to the Prime Minister. Marxist Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Elamaram Kareem and LDF president Jayarajan also criticized Premachandran's move. However, Premachandran told the media that it was a pure “friendly meeting” and a “new and happy experience in life”. “It was an unexpected invitation from the Prime Minister's Office. It was just a friendly, informal conversation… No political issues were ever discussed,” he said. Praising Modi's friendly behavior at the meeting, the UDF MP said he spoke in a manner that did not give the impression that it was the Prime Minister who was speaking. During the meeting, Modi shared his life experiences, daily routine, days of his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, etc., Premachandran added. “Beyond politics, it was a personal encounter… and a new life experience,” he added. When reporters asked for his reaction on the matter, Balagopal said in a lighter tone that Premachandran was invited by the Prime Minister for lunch because Modi had confidence in him. Some people were invited and topics were discussed, the state finance minister said, highlighting the invitation extended to some MLAs. “What should I say about the lunch meeting? It was because of the trust (between the duo),” he said with a smile. Balagopal also accused UDF MLAs, including Premachandran, of raising issues in Parliament in a manner that strengthened the Centre's case against the state government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lunch with MPs belonging to different parties at the Parliament canteen on Friday. BJD leader Sasmit Patra, RSP leader NK Premachandran, TDP's K Ram Mohan Naidu, BSP's Ritesh Pandey and some BJP leaders, including Union Minister L Murugan and Heena Gavit, were with Modi as they had lunch together. Modi later posted photos of their meal together and said: “Enjoyed a sumptuous lunch, made even better by the company of parliamentary colleagues from various parties and different parts of India.” The winter session of Parliament ended on Saturday. This is the last session of Parliament before the Lok Sabha elections, scheduled in April-May. PTI

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.mathrubhumi.com/news/kerala/udf-mp-nk-premachandran-s-lunch-with-narendra-modi-1.9313117 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos