Donald Trump is the victim of selective prosecution





The United States Supreme Court has stated that “a request for selective prosecution is not a defense to the merits of the criminal charge itself, but an independent assertion that the prosecutor brought the charge for reasons prohibited by the Constitution. United States v. Armstrong, 517 US 456 (1996). The accused must prove that “the criminal prosecution policy “had a discriminatory effect and was motivated by a discriminatory objective.” » Tyler v. Boles, 368 US 448 (1962).

Among the discriminatory purposes prohibited by the selective prosecution doctrine is discrimination involving the Equal Protection Clause and based on race, religion, gender, or political alignment. I think Donald Trump is absolutely correct on the merits in the four criminal cases that have been brought against him and in the New York State civil fraud case. But I also think these five lawsuits against Trump are nothing short of a political witch hunt driven by political ambition in the two cases brought respectively by New York State Attorney General Letitia James , and by District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Trump's First Amendment rights are being stripped away by discriminatory lawsuits brought against him because of his political views, in flagrant violation of the First Amendment and the Equal Protection Clause.

The New York civil case in which Trump faces a $370 million fine for fraud and being barred from doing business in New York state is a victimless crime. No banks or lenders have complained that Trump defrauded them, and accusations from the Democratic state attorney general that Trump inflated the value of his assets to obtain favorable loans are standard practice in the real estate market -york. The banks that lent Trump the money he borrowed reduced the value of his assets from what he claimed, just like they do with every other real estate mogul in the real estate market new -york. Letitia James filed this civil action because New York State Democrats are suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome and James wants to win a future New York Democratic primary. In doing so, James violates Trump's First Amendment rights and his rights under the Equal Protection Clause. James is expected to have to demonstrate that another New York businessman has been sued for hundreds of millions of dollars and threatened with a ban on doing business in New York for conduct like Trump's. She can't do that because the politically charged lawsuit she filed against Trump is one of a kind.

Alvin Bragg's accusation against Trump for paying money to Stormy Daniels and not reporting it as a campaign expense is also a case of selective prosecution. John Edwards, who ran for vice president alongside John Kerry in 2004, used more than $1 million in campaign cash to hide his own illegitimate affair. The Edwards case led the U.S. Department of Justice to adopt a guideline against accusations that campaign funds were used to cover up sexual affairs. If John Edwards gets away with it, then so should Donald Trump. This is another case of selective prosecution based on Trump's political views to go after him so that Alvin Bragg can win a Democratic primary in New York for higher elective office.

The federal classified documents criminal case brought in Florida by Jack Smith is another travesty of unequal justice based on party affiliation, in violation of the First Amendment and the Equal Protection Clause. For years, Barack Obama knew that Hillary Clinton, as Secretary of State, had an unsecured personal computer in her home, which she used illegally to store and exchange highly secret and highly classified information. Neither Obama nor his Attorney General, Loretta Lynch, chose to prosecute Clinton for these criminal law violations. Most recently, President Joe Biden was excused from prosecution for violations of the law regarding classified documents stored in his house. Donald Trump, however, is being prosecuted for mishandling classified documents. This is a blatant double standard by Republicans and Democrats when it comes to handling classified information. Once again, Trump is being selectively prosecuted in violation of the First Amendment and the Equal Protection Clause.

The indictments of Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 are also blatantly unfair. To begin with, Jack Smith is an unconstitutionally appointed special counsel for the reasons I state in my law review article with Gary Lawson: Why Was Robert Mueller's Appointment Illegal? 95 Notre Dame University Law Review 87 (2019). All Trump did on January 6, 2021, was deliver a fiery speech to his supporters and urge them to “fight like hell.” Trump never urged his supporters to disrupt each state's electoral vote count. Trump had a right under the First Amendment to deliver the speech he gave at the Ellipse, and he is once again the victim of selective prosecution in violation of the Equal Protection Clause.

As for the Georgia case, Fani Willis is seeking to win a future Democratic primary by going after Donald Trump over a phone call in which Trump exercised his First Amendment rights to ask if he was possible to find more votes for Trump in Georgia. This is again a selective prosecution of Trump by a Democratic prosecutor, in violation of the Equal Protection Clause.

In my 34 years as a law professor, I have repeatedly seen the rules of the legal world bend significantly to favor liberals over conservatives. So I identify with what Trump is going through in terms of selective prosecution. Trump's First Amendment and Equal Protection Clause rights are being blatantly violated, and the United States Supreme Court should end this charade now.

