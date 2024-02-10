Indonesia elections: Massive rallies in Indonesia as candidates wrap up campaigning





The final campaign rallies for Indonesia's presidential candidates took place on Saturday ahead of the Feb. 14 vote. The world's largest single-day vote will take place on Wednesday, and there is currently a period of reflection before that. Former special forces commander Prabowo Subianto, as well as former governors Ganjar Pranowo and Anies Baswedan, are the three candidates in the running. The constitution prohibits Joko Widodo, better known as Jokowi, the current president, from running for a third time in the election. Just days before one of the biggest one-day elections in history, more than 100,000 people gathered at a Jakarta stadium on Saturday for a massive protest in support of election front-runner Prabowo Subianto presidential election of the country. Supporters flocked by the tens of thousands to attend the closing rallies of his rivals in the race to lead the vast, predominantly Muslim country, Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo. Ahead of Wednesday's election, polls show incumbent Defense Minister Subianto, a three-time candidate, ahead of Pranowo and Baswedan by a significant margin. His supporters praised his tenacity in running for president a third time. The national stadium audience applauded as Subianto, 72, began his typically vehement speech.

He said: “We will fight to bring prosperity to all Indonesians. » “We will continue the work started by other presidents.” Subianto's campaign has been synonymous with AI's cartoon depiction of his face, which is displayed on some of the blue shirts worn by his supporters. During his election campaign, Subianto promised to end extreme poverty, give free milk and school meals to pregnant women and children and continue President Joko Widodo's development initiatives. Crowds of cars and scooters heading to the rallies halted traffic in the capital. An AFP journalist reported that the stadium in North Jakarta, where Baswedan addressed the crowd, was so crowded that a number of people fainted. Many had spent the night at the campsite in anticipation of the occasion. On Saturday, Pranowo organized two events in the Central Java province he once led, in the cities of Semarang and Surakarta. On February 14, more than 204 million Indonesians will vote to elect thousands of local authorities, lawmakers and the country's next president. Voting will take place in more than 800,000 polling stations across the volcano-dotted archipelago. The candidates will hold three low-key campaign days ahead of the election following their rallies on Saturday. (With contribution from agencies)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/world/indonesia-election-massive-gatherings-in-indonesia-as-the-candidates-wrap-up-their-campaigns-688996 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos