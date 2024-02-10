PM Modi calls his second term a game changer for the country and the economy





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his third speech to Parliament in less than a week, called his second term a “game changer” for the world's fifth-largest economy, which was the 11th largest in the world when he was elected to office. first time in power in 2014. In Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “These five years have been about reform, efficiency and transformation in the country. It is very rare that reform and efficiency take place and we can see the transformation before our eyes… The country is experiencing this through the 17th Lok Sabha and I strongly believe that the country will continue to bless the 17th Lok Sabha. » Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the last five years of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government were aimed at “reforming, achieving and transforming” the country. Modi, who represents the holy city of Varanasi in the Lok Sabha, said it is rare that a transformation due to these measures can also be experienced in the same period. Addressing the 17th Lok Sabha on the last day of its last session, Prime Minister Modi also praised Speaker Om Birla's role in leading the House since he took over from Sumitra Mahajan in 2019 as Speaker. the lower house of the Indian parliament. Also watch | PM Modi's speech in Parliament: 'India will become the third largest economy, this is Modi's guarantee' “In the five years of the 17th Lok Sabha, several important decisions were taken and in the face of several challenges, everyone, according to their capabilities, tried to give the right direction to the country,” Modi said. “In a way, it is a day to rededicate ourselves to the country after five years of ideological journey and time dedicated to serving the country,” he added. The Indian Prime Minister said that the 17th Lok Sabha had a productivity of 97 percent. The budget session of the Indian Parliament began on January 31 and was extended by one day to February 10. It is also the last session of the Indian Parliament before the general elections next spring. (With contribution from agencies)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/india-news/reform-perform-transform-with-97-pc-efficiency-pm-modi-on-his-2nd-term-in-power-688957 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos