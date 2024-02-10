Donald Trump Jr. Terrified by Tucker Carlson's Putin Interview





Donald Trump Jr. said he was “terrified” by Tucker Carlson's interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a social media post comparing his behavior to that of President Joe Biden.

Carlson, a former Fox News host who remains a popular figure among conservatives, interviewed the Russian president, marking a rare interview conducted by Putin with American journalists. The interview was published on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday evening.

Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of former President Donald Trump, wrote in a post on the social media platform that the interview left him “terrified” because he doesn't believe President Joe Biden can outsmart Putin “on one subject”.

“Tucker's interview with Putin is terrifying because I'm trying to imagine Joe Biden outsmarting Putin on a single issue and honestly, I can't. Not a single one! Biden doesn't remember when his son died or when he was vice president and Putin is reciting the history of the 9th century out of the blue!!!” he wrote.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, launched by Putin in February 2022, has added pressure to already tense relations between the United States and Russia. Biden has presented himself as a strong supporter of Ukraine, providing Kiev with more than $75 billion to help it defend against the Russian military.

Donald Trump Jr. in National Harbor, Maryland, on February 28, 2020. Trump Jr. said Tucker Carlson's interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin terrified him.

Newsweek has contacted the White House for comment via email.

While this aid helped turn the tide of the war in favor of Ukraine, it also created tensions with Russia, whose leaders opposed the granting of military aid, in the form of weapons. , to Ukraine from the West. Relations between Biden and Putin remain chilly, as the two have not met face to face since 2021.

Trump Jr.'s comment comes as a new report raises concerns about Biden's cognitive abilities.

Special Advisor Robert Hur released his investigation report into whether Biden mishandled classified documents discovered at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington DC as well as at his home in Delaware between November 2022 and January 2023.

Hur declined to sue Biden over the documents, but raised questions about the president's memory, writing that he did not remember his son's death or his time as vice president.

“During his interview with our office, Mr. Biden's memory was worse. He did not remember his time as vice president, forgetting on the first day of the interview the end of his term (“if it was in 2013, when did I stop being vice-president?”), and forgetting the second day of the interview, at the start of his mandate (“in 2009, am I still vice -president?),” the report said.

“He did not remember, even after several years, the death of his son Beau. And his memory appeared fuzzy when he described the debate over Afghanistan that was once so important to him.”

Biden criticized the report during a news conference Thursday, telling reporters: “I know what I'm doing.”

He said: “I don't need anyone to remind me when he died. Every Remembrance Day we hold a service [to] remember him, along with his friends, family and people who loved him. I don't need anyone, I don't need anyone to remind me when he passed away. »

Meanwhile, the most recent report on Biden's health from his doctor, Kevin O'Connor, said Biden “remains fit for duty” and is “fully carrying out all responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations.” . The report found no signs of dementia or cognitive decline.

