Candidates organize their last campaign meetings DW 02/10/2024





Indonesian presidential candidates held their final campaign rallies on Saturday ahead of the February 14 vote. There is now a period of reflection ahead of Wednesday's election, which will be the largest single-day vote in the world. The three candidates in the election are former governors Ganjar Pranowo and Anies Baswedan and former special forces commander Prabowo Subianto. The current president, Joko Widodo, also known as Jokowi, is constitutionally barred from running for a third term. Final presentations of the presidential candidates Subianto, favorite according to polls, and his running mate, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Widodo's son, held their final rally at a stadium in Jakarta. “On February 14, we will all determine the future of our children and grandchildren… We strive to bring prosperity to all the Indonesian people. We will continue what has been built by previous presidents,” said Subianto. Subianto leads in polls, with some suggesting he would gain enough support to avoid a runoff Image: Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images Rival candidate and former Jakarta governor Anie Baswedan told tens of thousands of supporters at a rally in Jakarta: “Our responsibility is to work together to end injustice and inequality and bring change “. The entrances to the stadium were so crowded that several people fainted while he was speaking to supporters, according to an AFP journalist present on site. Many had camped overnight for the event to see Baswedan speak on Saturday. Image: Ismoyo Bay/AFP/Getty Images Ganjar Pranowo, candidate of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), held his final election campaign in Central Java province, where he was governor. He told his supporters that he had heard their complaints about the high cost of living: “A leader cannot remain silent if there are cries among the people.” The ruling party's candidate receives around 20% of the vote in the polls. Image: Willy Kurniawan/Reuters Voting day, a colossal project Despite holding several massive in-person campaign events, all three candidates primarily campaigned via social media. At stake is leadership for the next five years of the world's third-largest democracy and most populous Muslim-majority country. On Wednesday, more than 204 million Indonesians will vote for their next president, parliamentarians and local officials. These votes will take place in more than 800,000 polling stations spread across the archipelago of scattered islands. lo/ab (AP, AFP, Reuters)

