Former US ambassador says Putin claims he is open to negotiating end of war directly with US, which is false





Former US Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin's assertions in a recent interview that he was open to negotiations with the United States to end its war with Ukraine Ukraine were “not real”. "That's not true. It doesn't make any sense," Taylor told CNN's Boris Sanchez on Friday. “The Russians have been waging war against Ukraine for almost two years, an agreement to end this war will be concluded between the Russians and the Ukrainians.” Putin spoke with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson on Thursday in the first interview the leader has given to a member of the Western media since Russia invaded Ukraine nearly two years ago. In the interview, the Russian leader said the door was open for negotiations to end the ongoing war in the region, but much of the interview was devoted to falsehoods about history of the nation and the repetition of talking points to justify its military actions in Ukraine and elsewhere. The interview comes as Congress struggles to pass a supplemental funding bill that would provide more aid to Ukraine. The Senate voted Friday night to pass the $95.3 billion plan for Ukraine, Israel and other national security priorities, but it didn't come without challenges. Taylor argued that although the United States has provided assistance to Ukraine throughout its counteroffensive, “it is the Russians and the Ukrainians who will end this war.” The former ambassador said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stepped up his calls for aid to Europe, while infighting in Congress has delayed sending critical aid packages to kyiv. “President Zelensky clearly needs American help,” Taylor said. “He needs it to defend against what he has and possibly repel the Russians.” So he is concerned about this aid program proposed here in Washington.”

