China: the “missing plnum” and Xi Jinping’s new political paradigm

Published on February 10, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping during a reception for the Chinese New Year in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, February 8, 2024. (Source: International mail)

As China enters the year of the wooden dragon, the next major traditional political meeting is being prepared: the double annual session of parliament scheduled for March. Most provinces have already concluded their two local parliamentary sessions. But most observers wonder: why has the third plenum of the 20th Party Congress, normally organized in October, still not taken place? Everything is a matter of normality in post-Mao China. And this is where the problem lies under Xi Jinping. We therefore need a paradigm shift.

Between 1978 and 2013, the third plenums were organized for the majority of them in October. However, as in 2018, the third plenum of the current mandate (2022-2027) is still awaited. Many factors come into play when it comes to planning a plenum: What's stopping Xi Jinping from postponing or canceling one of these political meetings? For now, the Party appears to be focused on preparing for the dual session of parliament – ​​that of the National Assembly and the Chinese People's Consultative Conference. Dates should be announced soon. The subject of the missing plenum appears to be conscientiously eluded.

That said, judging by the ambient nervousness, the importance of the missing plenum, according to several analysts, seems to exceed that of the two upcoming parliamentary sessions. After all, the third plenum – like the majority of third plenums elsewhere – was to lay down the main guidelines for China's economic policy for the next few years. Thus, governments, large businesses and foreign investors are increasingly questioning the missing plnum.

*The first plenums which take place directly after a congress emphasize the transfer of power, the appointment of staff, etc. The second plenums typically held before the two sessions following a convention focus on other staff reshuffles before the major cabinet reshuffle. The third plenums generally cover major policy issues, particularly on economic development and reforms. For others, this extended deadline demonstrates that the Party is going through a very difficult period and that it is not, at least currently, able to function normally. After all, there are internal procedures that govern the plenum agenda. Their implementation testifies to the proper functioning of the Party-state apparatus. Furthermore, each plenum fulfills different functions for the Party* and allows it to communicate its intentions with the outside world.

Let us also remember that these plenums, held at regular intervals, reassured the West. They have also injected a dose of stability into the Chinese political system since the start of the reforms. Therefore, when the Party deviates from these established norms, some observers immediately become concerned and sometimes even pessimistic.

Analytical complacency

In reality, the fundamental question is not whether the Party is suddenly moving away from its conventions or whether Xi Jinping's actions are leading the system into uncharted territory. The problem lies elsewhere: there is a certain analytical complacency among many analysts of China. It is true that the Party, since the beginning of the 1990s, has emphasized regularity and stability in order to be able to attract investors, develop and leave the class struggle behind. That said, the production of regularities in the last thirty years has created a feeling of complacency in political analysis, to the point of a certain complacency. This functioning of the Party has created expectations that are perhaps too high.

Of course, the CCP established procedures, put in place standards and rules in order to rebuild its bureaucratic apparatus and put in place an administrative structure capable of governing China and not constantly subject to the revolutionary aims of a few. Over time, what could be called the finished products of the Party and incidentally of the administrative and organizational system – for example, the large regular decision-making meetings – made it possible to create analytical models. Models that, despite the growing number of recent exceptions and institutional and organizational changes made by the Xi administration since 2017, remained relatively valid and useful – and could still anchor observations within existing frameworks.

Let us not forget that these normative trends mainly began with the 13th Party Congress, almost a year after Mao's death in August 1977. They were subsequently consolidated after the 14th Party Congress in 1992. These new models The behavior of the post-Mao Leninist state, however, did not take into account that volatility and uncertainty were previously the norm.

Based on post-Mao governance, it can be said that Xi Jinping has strayed from the right path. After all, since his promotion to head the Party and the central government, he has overhauled procedures, modified previously established – unofficial – standards, amended the Constitution and reshuffled multiple organizational structures. He also broke with the norms of planning political meetings during his first real term at the helm of the Politburo Standing Committee, between 2017 and 2022.

However, these few deviations from conduct stand out when compared to the period 1949-1977. Furthermore, in the history of the Party, the more political differences focus on differences that go beyond the commonly accepted framework, the more the viability of established procedures in terms of internal rules and formalized procedures gives way to rectification measures. In this sense, when intra-Party differences come to ideas or even political priorities and therefore go beyond simple questions of procedure, the traditional rules collide with the more coercive dimension of rectification. The more the leaders or number one in the Party feel under duress, the more the observable behavior of the Party as a whole will tend to become erratic and unpredictable.

This is not to say that Xi Jinping is currently facing internal dissensions comparable to the internal struggles of the 1950s and 1960s. However, Xi seems to be under increasingly acute pressure since 2012. The Party is not in a situation of equilibrium. He could fall into a sort of instability. This situation, which is the result of the internal logic of the Chinese system and the actions of Xi Jinping, risks affecting the functioning of the Party in the long term. Thus, discussions about the lack of predictability and the return of an increasingly marked opacity should side with the forgotten normality of the Chinese Communist Party.

As long as the Chinese president and the rest of the Party leadership remain in this situation, why be surprised that meetings are canceled or delayed, that senior officials continue to disappear or are constantly reshuffled for no reason?

At this point, there are two ways to better read the Party. The first is to try to learn from political trends before the reform period. This allows us to understand the erratic behavior of the Party and its impact on the development and implementation of policies, as well as on the selection of cadres. Second way: turn our attention to other conferences, meetings or seminars organized regularly to better understand the political program of the Chinese leaders. As such, the plenums of the Central Disciplinary Commission have been, since the 18th Party Congress, one of the best vehicles for expressing the political objectives and even the frustrations of Xi Jinping.

the crossroads

Let us repeat, referring to the institutional norms of the reform era, the postponement of a plenum indicates a far from ideal situation within the Party leadership and dysfunctions in the Party-state apparatus. Which, on the whole, is true. But we will have to reverse this paradigm at some point and admit that instability and unpredictability mean a gradual return to previous norms.

Let's delve into the current logic of the CCP. In Xi Jinping's eyes, all these rules and procedures represent the consolidation of what Mao called bureaucratism (, Guanliao Zhuyi) within the Party-state. Bureaucratism leads Party cadres to have unhealthy tendencies (, waifeng xieqi): they have become arrogant, disconnected from the masses, politically incompetent, incapable of solving problems; they are afraid of responsibilities, of difficulties, are lazy, wasteful, selfish. According to the Chinese number one, they must therefore be cured of this disease which is bureaucratism for executives.

This is why since 2012, but especially since 2018, Xi Jinping has circumvented certain rules. He created new ones and tried to remove the institutional and organizational obstacles that prevented him from imposing his new political program: saving the Party and returning it to its original mission. Let us push this logic to its climax: Xi almost has an obligation to break the rules that result from the post-Mao era. He must show that he is not obliged to follow these rules dictated by the lasting era of Deng Xiaoping Hu Jintao, and that he can organize political meetings only when the agenda suits him.

But who can ignore history? The campaigns and purges of the 1950s and 1960s bear witness to this: turning away from procedures and rules provokes resistance within the administrative apparatus. Rejecting a plenum or replacing State Councilors is not without consequences for those who decide. The system is deteriorating and disciplinary actions are becoming insufficient to motivate managers.

For now, the Party's top leaders, including Xi, continue to make efforts to maintain the balance between so-called traditional methods (compliance with standards and procedures) and the increasingly frequent use of rectification. But the use of such coercive measures to quell political differences and achieve organizational purity – Xi's goal since coming to power – is not neutral. It not only prevents moderating influences from acting, but it has already sowed the seeds of a deep crisis within the Party-state.

