Trump-appointed classified documents judge reprimanded by Jack Smith: latest updates





Supreme Court Justice Kagan questions Colorado decision to disqualify Trump

Donald Trump on Thursday implored Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith to drop all charges against him in an effort to deliver a report on Joe Biden's retention of classified documents recommending against criminal charges against the president.

The same day, Mr. Smith criticized the judge overseeing the former president's classified documents case for causing significant risk of threats to witnesses by ordering prosecutors to submit unredacted documents.

In other potentially positive legal news for Mr. Trump, U.S. Supreme Court justices have been highly skeptical of the pleadings put forward by Colorado as they decide whether the former president should be allowed to remain on the ballot 2024 vote.

Colorado and Maine have called for his impeachment, citing Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which states that anyone who engages in insurrection after taking an oath of loyalty should not be allowed to return to public office .

The nation's highest court, with a conservative majority, will now decide whether that applies to Mr. Trump over the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, when his supporters stormed Congress in the false belief that the election of 2020 had been rigged in favor of Joe Biden.

Key Points Show Latest Update 1707517410 Trump co-defendant alleges Fulton County prosecutor misrepresented relationship with prosecutor

Oliver O'ConnellFebruary 9, 2024 10:23 p.m.

1707516059Trump pushes for Mar-a-Lago case to be thrown out

Donald Trump's lawyers have filed several motions to have the criminal charges he faces in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents affair dismissed.

The defendants currently plan to file at least February 22 a series of motions seeking to dismiss the superseding indictment and certain of the charges contained therein, Mr. Trump's lawyers, Todd Blanche and Christopher Kise, wrote. in the requests, according to NBC News.

The aforementioned indictment claims that Mr. Trump was involved in a plot to delete security video captured at Mar-a-Lago.

Oliver O'ConnellFebruary 9, 2024 10:00 p.m.

1707514259ANALYSIS: Four Trump wins in one day means chaos for everyone

For what seemed like the first time in weeks, Thursday was a day of good news for the former president, who spent years baselessly portraying himself as a victim of a Democratic conspiracy to keep him in office. away from the White House.

Even as his rivals face the same treatment, Mr. Trump tells his supporters that he is the victim of a militarized Justice Department and a two-tiered justice system, ignoring thousands of pages of evidence against him. He will take into account the electoral victories he has won and call any losses rigged against him. His own lawyer stood before the nation's highest court to call a violent attack that risked millions of Americans' votes criminal, and none of the judges blinked.

Looked at another way, a barrage of news on a good day for the likely Republican presidential nominee, who is relying on his autocratic, revenge-based campaign, is a big flashing red light for our deteriorating democracy, its institutions too slow or poorly equipped to respond.

Oliver O'ConnellFebruary 9, 2024 9:30 p.m.

1707512459Chip Roy says Trump failed to close border every year of his presidency

Speaking after the apparent failure of the bipartisan border bill negotiated in the Senate, Roy, who represents Texas' 21st District between San Antonio and Austin, called out those who claim no legislation is necessary.

Oliver O'ConnellFebruary 9, 2024 9:00 p.m.

1707509159…and then Trump entered the ring with his support

Donald Trump weighed in on the Montana Senate race Friday afternoon by supporting Mr. Rosendales' Republican rival for the nomination against Democrat Jon Tester Tim Sheehy…

The former president wrote on Truth Social:

I LOVE MONTANA! Tim Sheehy is an American hero and a very successful businessman from the great state of Montana. He is strongly supported by our incredible NRSC Chairman, Steve Daines, and many other patriotic Senators and Republicans who have supported our campaign to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! I also respect Matt Rosendale and was very happy to support him in the past – and I will support him again in the future if he decides to change course and run for his seat in Congress. But in this case, Tim is the candidate currently best positioned to defeat Lazy Jon Tester and regain the Republican majority in the United States Senate. Tim is a political outsider, strong on the border, with the military/veterans and our constantly under siege Second Amendment. He will stand tall in the fight against the radical left-wing Democrats who are destroying our country. Plus, he's much more likely to defeat Lazy Jon. America First Patriot Tim Sheehy has my complete and total support!

Oliver O'ConnellFebruary 9, 2024 8:05 p.m.

1707508859MAGA civil war: Matt Rosendale announces his candidacy for Senate in Montana

Mr. Rosendale made the announcement in a video on Friday after widespread speculation that he would do so. Mr. Rosendale ran for Senate against Mr. Tester in 2018 and narrowly failed, even in a year when many incumbent Democrats lost reelection in states led by Donald Trump.

Eric Garcia and Katie Hawkinson report from Capitol Hill:

Oliver O'ConnellFebruary 9, 2024 8:00 p.m.

1707507059Trump's hypocrisy at Supreme Court ballot eligibility hearing announced by Seth Meyers

We have not accepted that this was an attempt to overthrow the government, Mr. Mitchell said at the hearing.

Something tells me that Trump won't be very happy with this argument, responded Mr. Meyers. This doesn't really fit on a baseball cap: shameful, criminal, violent, but still eligible!

Amelia Neath has the story…

Oliver O'ConnellFebruary 9, 2024 7:30 p.m.

1707505735Watch: White House does not rule out releasing transcripts of interview with Biden special adviser.

Oliver O'ConnellFebruary 9, 2024 7:08 p.m.

1707505259Giuliani claims Trump campaign owes him $2 million

Until then, I will not be bankrupt, he told the court.

But Mr. Giuliani has refused to hold the former president responsible for what he sees as unpaid legal fees.

Alex Woodward was at the courthouse:

Oliver O'ConnellFebruary 9, 2024 7:00 p.m.

1707503459Rudy Giuliani says he has nothing to hide after bankruptcy hearing

After Rudy Giuliani's bankruptcy hearing in New York on February 7, the former New York mayor and ex-lawyer to Donald Trump answered questions from reporters outside. I have nothing to hide, Giuliani told The Independent. Giuliani filed for bankruptcy in 2023 after being ordered to pay nearly $150 million to two Georgia election workers. The two workers, Wandrea Shaye Moss and her mother, Ruby Freeman, received money for Giuliani's efforts to spread baseless claims about their involvement in election fraud.

Oliver O'ConnellFebruary 9, 2024 6:30 p.m.

