Trump co-defendant claims prosecutors in Georgia case lied about start of relationship





The legal team for a co-defendant in the Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump alleged in a filing Friday that the personal relationship between Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis and the special prosecutor Nathan Wade had started earlier than they recognized.

Mr. Roman believes the special counsel's statement in his affidavit that the relationship did not begin until 2022 is patently false, lawyers for Trump's co-defendant Michael Romans wrote in a footnote filed Friday with Judge Scott McAfee.

In a previous filing, Wade said he and Willis developed a personal relationship in 2022. He said their personal relationship did not exist when he was hired in the high-stakes case involving allegations that Trump and others were engaged in efforts to overturn the law. the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Willis included that affidavit in her filing last week, in which she said any personal relationships between members of the prosecution team do not constitute a disqualifying conflict of interest or harm in any way another to a criminal defendant.

Romans' lawyers said Friday that Wades' former divorce attorney, Terrence Bradley, would refute the assertion that Wade and Willis did not have a personal, romantic relationship before Willis appointed Wade as special prosecutor.

Bradley has unprivileged personal knowledge that Wade and Willis' romantic relationship began before Willis was sworn in as Fulton County, Georgia, prosecutor in January 2021, the filing states. So, Bradley can confirm that Willis contracted with Wade after Wade and Willis began a romantic relationship, thus refuting Wades' claim in his affidavit that they didn't start dating until 2022.

The filing then stated that Bradley had information about the timing of Willis and Wades' relationship because he obtained that information in a personal capacity as a friend of Wades prior to Wades' decision to file for divorce.

Romans' lawyers also claimed that Bradley would confirm reports that Willis and Wade regularly stayed together at various residences.

Neither Willis nor Wade immediately responded to NBC News' request for comment Friday evening. Bradley also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Roman's lawyers again urged McAfee to maintain his plan to hold an evidentiary hearing scheduled for next Thursday to allow Roman to interview witnesses and present evidence. Roman had previously subpoenaed Willis and Wade to testify at the hearing, but the district attorney's team announced shortly afterward that it was filing motions to quash the subpoenas. Roman and Trump are seeking to have the indictment dismissed and Willis disqualified from the case.

Roman's lawyers claim Willis and Wade enriched themselves from the affair, pointing to money paid to Wade by Willis and records reflecting trips Willis and Wade allegedly took together. Lawyers for the co-defendants argued in Friday's filing that the prosecutor benefited financially from vacations, hotel stays and the like that had nothing to do with this case or her official duties as a prosecutor.

These advantages are concrete, personal and financial, specifies the file. They are also at odds with the prosecutor's obligation to seek justice, which is why the prosecutor and special prosecutor will always work in this conflict, regardless of when their relationship began.

Wade has previously said the two roughly shared the cost of the trip.

In a previous filing, the District Attorney and his office disputed Roman's claims, arguing that the personal relationship between Willis and Wade never involved any direct or indirect financial benefits for District Attorney Willis.

District Attorney Willis has no financial conflict of interest that constitutes a legal basis for disqualification, according to a previous filing from Willis' office. District Attorney Willis has no personal conflict of interest that warrants his disqualification personally or from the Fulton County District Attorneys Office.

Roman and Trump, who face 13 counts, have pleaded not guilty in the Georgia election interference case. Four co-defendants pleaded guilty.

