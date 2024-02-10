Don't count on a soft landing for the United States – or the global economy

By Kenneth Rogoff

Developments in China, Europe and the United States point to major challenges ahead

The risks to global growth are tilted to the downside.

Several weeks into 2024, consensus forecasts for the global economy remain cautiously optimistic, with most central banks and analysts predicting either a soft landing or potentially no landing at all. Even my colleague Nouriel Roubini, famous for his bearish bias, considers the worst scenarios to be the least likely to materialize.

The CEOs and policymakers I spoke with at last month's World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos echoed this sentiment. The fact that the global economy has not slipped into recession in 2023, despite the sharp rise in interest rates, has left many experts optimistic about the outlook for 2024. When asked to explain their Optimistically, they either cited better-than-expected U.S. economic performance or predicted that artificial intelligence would catalyze a much-hoped-for increase in productivity. As one finance minister remarked: “If you're not naturally optimistic, you shouldn't be finance minister.” »

Economists around the world seem to share this view. The WEF Chief Economists' Outlook for January 2024 found that while the majority of respondents expected a slight global slowdown in 2024, most were not overly concerned and viewed the expected slowdown as a healthy correction to inflationary pressures caused by excessive demand.

Even disruptions to global trade caused by Yemeni Houthi attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea and ongoing wars in Ukraine and Gaza have not dampened the jubilant mood of analysts and business leaders. The US stock market is at record highs, and even the usually conservative International Monetary Fund has revised its growth forecasts upward, with the latest World Economic Outlook describing risks to global growth as “broadly balanced”. “. This characterization marks a significant departure from the cautious tone the IMF usually uses to discourage finance ministers from embarking on unsustainable spending.

In a crucial election year in which voters in dozens of countries – representing half the world's population – will go to the polls, government spending is already expected to increase. In macroeconomics, this phenomenon is known as “political budget cycles”: incumbent politicians want to stimulate the economy to improve their chances of being re-elected, so they increase government spending and run larger deficits.

The economic slowdown and collapse of the real estate sector could bring China to the brink of a Japanese-style “lost decade”.

Despite a relatively positive consensus, recent developments suggest that risks to global growth remain tilted to the downside. To begin with, I am deeply skeptical of the Chinese government's announcement that its economy grew by 5.2% in 2023.

GDP growth figures have long been a politically sensitive issue in China, particularly over the past year as President Xi Jinping has cemented his one-man rule by firing numerous top officials, including his Ministers of Defense and Foreign Affairs. As China's economy struggles with deflation, falling property prices and weak demand, there is growing evidence that its economic woes are far from over – and that Xi is determined to control the situation.

The combination of a prolonged economic slowdown and a collapse in the real estate sector could bring China to the brink of a Japanese-style “lost decade.” The obvious Keynesian solution to the slow sinking of the country, marked by the collapse of real estate companies and the debt of local governments, consists of initiating direct transfers of money to households. But given that Chinese consumers are more inclined to save (unlike their spendthrift American counterparts) and that public debt is already rising rapidly, a debt-deflation spiral in China seems increasingly likely.

At the same time, even if a recession has been avoided in 2023, European economic growth is expected to remain lackluster this year. Furthermore, the continued reluctance of European countries to invest in their own defense suggests that former US President Donald Trump's potential return to the White House in January 2025 may require a painful adjustment. Alarmingly, European leaders do not appear to be preparing for such a scenario, even as the war in Ukraine depletes their munitions stocks faster than they can be replenished.

Europe is also grappling with the negative economic effects of US President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which uses tax incentives to attract European businesses. Although the IRA ostensibly aims to accelerate America's transition to green energy, it is essentially a protectionist trade policy. It may have boosted the U.S. economy in the short term, but its long-term consequences could mirror those of the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of 1930, which sparked an international trade war and exacerbated the Great Depression.

Still, Biden's trade protectionism is mild compared to Trump's plan to impose a 10% tariff on virtually all imported goods, a move that could wreak havoc on the global trading system. European countries naturally support Biden, who – unlike Trump – has repeatedly reaffirmed his determination to curb Russian expansionism.

Regardless of which party controls Congress after the November elections, a deficit-fueled spending spree in the United States is almost certain.

It is alarming that Democrats and Republicans in the United States do not seem interested in reducing government spending, much less reducing the deficit. Regardless of which party controls Congress after the November elections, a deficit-fueled spending spree is almost certain. But if real interest rates remain high, as many expect, the U.S. government could be forced to choose between deeply unpopular fiscal tightening or pressuring the Federal Reserve to allow another surge in inflation .

Despite the widely held view that the global economy is heading for a soft landing, recent trends provide little cause for optimism. As the world faces another turbulent year, policymakers and analysts must keep in mind that a smooth landing does not matter if the landing strip is in a seismic zone.

