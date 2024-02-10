DPDP Act will protect future generations: PM Modi in Parliament | Latest news India





The Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 would protect future generations and give them a tool to build their future, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his final speech in the 17th Lok Sabha on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha on Saturday. (ANI) In the 21st century, our basic needs have completely transformed. Until yesterday, what had no value has now become invaluable, like data. The whole world is discussing data capacity. By passing the Data Protection Bill, we have protected future generations. We have given the future generation a tool on the basis of which, to build their future, they will use it well. Globally, people are interested in India's Digital Personal Data Protection Act, Modi said. Discover the rich history of Delhi through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate now The Prime Minister said that countries around the world respect the DPDP law and try to harmonize their own measures with it. The law also contains guidelines on how the data should be used. India is also ready to fully utilize its data capabilities – which people call gold mine and new oil – while keeping protection in mind, he said. India is special in this area because it is full of diversity. The kind of information we have and the data generated about us — if someone looked at our rail passenger data alone, it would become a research topic for the entire world. We recognized its power and therefore passed this law, Modi said. Although the DPDP Act was notified on August 11, 2023, it has not yet been promulgated. Implementation of the law depends on 25 sets of rules that have not yet been published for public consultation. Modi saw cyber as a new power, just like maritime power and space power. We have been talking about land, air and water for centuries. But now, (there is) sea power, space power and cyber power. The establishment of this triumvirate of powers is necessary given the dangers facing the world. We must develop positive capacities and we must develop capacities to cope with negative effects and challenges. For this, space reforms were very important and we have carried out large-scale work in the space field, he said.

