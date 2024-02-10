



Special counsel Robert Hurs' assertion that Joe Biden suffers from memory problems caused by advanced age has sparked joy among the president's Republican opponents and reluctance among Democrats, highlighting how often Donald Trump has his own mistakes and to how dangerous they are for the country.

Speaking on MSNBC amid the shockwave over the release of the Hurs report into Biden's retention of classified information after his stint as senator and vice president, Jen Psaki, Biden's first press secretary Biden at the White House stressed: The choice here is in all likelihood going to be between two men separated by three years.

Already the oldest president ever, Biden is 81 and would be 86 at the end of a second term. Trump, this year's likely Republican presidential nominee, will turn 78 in June.

Biden's gaffes, including referring to the Egyptian president as the president of Mexico in the same Thursday remarks in which he angrily attacked Hur, are under relentless scrutiny.

To some extent, the same goes for Trump who recently confused Viktor Orbn, Prime Minister of Hungary, with Recep Tayyip Erdoan, President of Turkey. He also confused Nikki Haley, his latest rival for the Republican nomination, with Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic Speaker of the House when Trump sent a mob to attack Congress on January 6, 2021.

But despite Trump's frequent mistakes, polls have consistently shown that more Americans think Biden is too old than think the same of Trump.

This week, before the release of the Hurs report, progressive political strategist Rachel Bitecofer said: Polling data consistently shows that it is Biden, not Trump, who voters perceive as suffering from mental decline. Not really. The reason is that Republicans have been attacking this false narrative hard since 2020 using [Bidens] stuttering clips. We need CONSTANT coverage of Trump's decline in all media outlets to solve this problem.

On Thursday, Psaki said that Biden and Trump are both older than I think many people would like. [but] the choice will ultimately be between someone who, in the Biden campaign, is what they will say, was guilty of trying to overturn the election, of overturning the will of the voters, and someone who was not. And they are three years apart.

People worry about age, wondering if Biden is up to it. There is an element of this that has been around for years, and some of it has been pushed effectively by the right despite the fact that Trump is only a tiny bit younger.

The Biden campaign, Psaki added, needs[s] to find ways to solve this problem, including getting him out into the countryside, getting him out on the trails.

Psakis host Katy Tur responded: I covered Donald Trump very closely [in 2016] and when I see him now, he is very different from what he was eight years ago. He is no longer the same candidate as before.

This seems obvious to most observers and the question was not absent from the Republican primary.

Haley, who has made the call for age limits for public office a central part of her campaign, said Trump is simply not at the same level as he was when he was president .

Are we really going to find ourselves in a situation where we have wars across the world and we're trying to prevent war, and will we have someone that we can or can't be sure is going to be confused? the 51-year-old former South Carolina governor and UN ambassador told CBS last month.

At a rally in New Hampshire, she added: Do we really want to be in an election with two guys who are going to be president in their 80s? And this isn't ageism I'm saying here, when you're dealing with the pressures of a presidency, we can't ask someone else if they're mentally fit to do this.

Trump himself addressed the subject by inviting widespread mockery by boasting about passing basic cognitive tests while in the White House.

In New Hampshire last month, Trump told supporters: I think it was 35, 30 questions. They always show you first, like a giraffe, a tiger, or this or that, a whale. Which is the whale? ALL RIGHT. And it lasts three or four [questions] and then it gets more and more difficult.

The Canadian creator of the test in question, the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, told the Washington Post that it never included a drawing of a whale.

For the Biden campaign, and for Democrats in general, the challenge now is getting more Americans to read such stories.

