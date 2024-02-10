Jailed former Pak PM Imran Khan gets bail in 12 cases linked to May 9 violence case





Imran Khan will remain in jail as he was convicted in many other cases (File)

Islamabad:

An anti-terrorism court on Saturday granted bail to jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in 12 cases linked to the May 9 attacks on military installations by his supporters following his arrest in an alleged corruption case .

ATC Judge Malik Ejaz Asif granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party founder M. Khan after filling a bail bond of Rs 0.1 million in all 12 cases, including the attack on headquarters (Pakistani army) and army museum.

The court said there was no justification for keeping Mr Khan, 71, under arrest as all the accused in the May 9 cases were out on bail.

Mr Khan will remain in prison as he has been convicted in numerous other cases.

The court order came a day after independents backed by Mr Khan's party won nearly 100 seats in the National Assembly.

Former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was also granted bail in 13 cases in the same case.

Qureshi, who is also in jail facing charges in other cases, will also not be released.

Mr. Khan and PTI stalwart Qureshi were charged in the cases on February 6.

The two men were produced before the court, where the former prime minister informed the judge that he was illegally arrested on May 9 at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises.

Mr. Khan has been jailed in several cases linked to the May 9 violence that erupted following his arrest in an alleged corruption case.

The cases recorded in Rawalpindi included attack on the General Headquarters (GHQ) gate, riots in the office of a sensitive institution and others.

Mr. Khan had denied the allegations mentioned in the first information reports on these cases.

Earlier, after his release from Adiala jail, Qureshi was taken from jail by the Punjab Police in connection with a case relating to the GHQ attack.

The anti-terrorism court also approved the bail plea of ​​former federal minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed in a case related to the May 9 attacks.

Once an ally of Mr Khan, Rasheed, who later distanced himself from the party, was however released from prison.

Dozens of cases have been filed against Mr Khan since his government was toppled by a vote of no confidence in April 2022 and so far he has been convicted in four of them.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/jailed-ex-pak-pm-imran-khan-gets-bail-in-12-cases-linked-to-may-9-violence-case-5031350 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos