The clamor of panic over Boris Johnson is becoming difficult for Number 10 to ignore, write GLEN OWEN and ANNA MIKHAILOVA. Will Rishi Sunak ever answer the phone?

It was the curling image that defined Tony Blair's 2005 election campaign: making a show of unity with Gordon Brown by buying him a Mr Whippy ice cream.

Behind the rictus smiles, the power struggle between the two men was Westminster's worst kept secret, but the belligerent double act still managed to secure a third term for No 10.

Rishi Sunak must now decide whether to fight Boris Johnson in this year's campaign.

It's an unenviable calculation on the part of the Prime Minister: although Mr Johnson's campaigning skills are undoubtedly based on two terms as London mayor, Brexit and a crushing majority in the last election, it will be more difficult for Mr Sunak to exploit them for his own political ends.

As one senior party strategist puts it: The risk is that Boris will eclipse Rishi and make him seem like a diminished political figure.

But as Sir Keir Starmer's double-digit poll lead refuses to budge, the clamor from panicked Tory MPs for Mr Johnson to play a role in the campaign is becoming difficult for Number 10 to ignore.

Rishi Sunak must decide whether to fight Boris Johnson in this year's campaign (pictured together in 2020)

MPs in the Red Wall seats of the North and Midlands, which Mr Johnson won from Labor in 2019, are particularly clear about their desire to see him involved, both in representations to Downing Street and to from Mr. Johnson himself.

Science Minister Andrew Griffith became the first member of government to support Mr Johnson's return this weekend, saying: Boris is a great voice.

Strategists made a tentative suggestion, which was immediately dismissed by Mr Johnson, that he could write letters to swing voters in critical seats, allowing him to exert influence without monopolizing attention.

Mr Johnson was not impressed. A spokesperson declined to comment, but a source said: If Boris is to be involved it will have to be in a more substantial way. And the step must be taken by the Prime Minister himself.

They haven't spoken in over a year, except for a few words on Remembrance Day. Many MPs want him to play a role, but Boris will wait for the Prime Minister's formal approach.

An MP loyal to Mr Johnson put it more bluntly last night, saying: Get over it, Rishi, and pick up the phone.

A Number 10 source said: “We want the whole Tory family to come together to beat Starmer and Labor at the next election. Boris and all those united in this goal will of course be welcome.

Allies of the former prime minister are playing down Mr Johnson's immediate political ambitions, arguing that Labour's lead in the polls is too large and too stable to be revised before polling day.

Long-time Boris watchers expect him to stand back and watch a former colleague, like Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch, inherit the post-election mess, struggle for a few years, then be himself overturned. This would be the time for Mr Johnson to return to the House of Commons and take over leadership of the party in time for the next election.

One insider described the war game scenario: A bad election loss, no movement in the polls with a new candidate coming in. He will be perfectly placed a few years after the next election.

Ms Badenoch has been at the center of fresh speculation about her ambitions since a group of rebels plotting to overthrow the Prime Minister revealed by The Mail on Sunday as operating from restaurants and offices in London's theater district identified her as the best candidate to succeed. Mr Sunak.

This weekend, Ms Badenoch found herself clashing with former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries over her book The Plot: The Political Assassination Of Boris Johnson, which claimed the Tories had been controlled for 20 years by a dark cabal that decided when to overthrow their government. Leaders have focused on Edinburgh-born adviser Dougie Smith, who is alleged to have acted in cahoots with Leveling Up secretary Michael Gove and Boris Johnson's former chief of staff Dominic Cummings.

Former PM's allies downplay Mr Johnson's immediate political ambitions (pictured, Mr Sunak and Mr Johnson at Remembrance Day ceremony in 2023)

Ms Badenoch claimed she was the subject of death threats after Ms Dorries said the cabal was plotting to install her as the next leader.

Ms Dorries countered by saying: The plot is a factual account of events which Kemi appears to be obsessed with. All MPs are receiving death threats these days. It's quite ridiculous and bizarre that she connects them to The Plot, in which she is barely mentioned.

However, this newspaper has learned that Mr Smith, who has not entered Downing Street since October, has retained a role in selecting the party's candidates for the election, and is prioritizing those likely to support Ms Badenoch .

There is no indication Ms Badenoch was aware of this and Mr Smith declined to comment.

But some rebel MPs involved in the plot to overthrow the Prime Minister are now cooling the idea of ​​handing Ms Badenoch the presidency. One said: Our dealings with her so far have been far from reassuring.

Moderate Tory One Nation MPs are also said to be discussing replacing Mr Sunak before the election, fearing he could lead the party into electoral oblivion, raising the prospect of a challenge to the leadership of the pincer movement from the from both wings of the party.

A One Nation Conservative MP said he knew of two or three moderate Tories prepared to submit letters of no confidence in Mr Sunak. The MP said he wanted Sunak to resign voluntarily and avoid a civil war.

KemiBadenoch has been at the center of further speculation over his ambitions

Asked how this could work, the MP said it would involve convincing Mr Sunak that he would avoid being the worst prime minister in electoral terms for 20 years if he stood down for Commons leader Penny Mordaunt or Home Secretary James Cleverly.

Critics point to Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ)'s offer to give every Tory MP 30,000 free leaflets for campaigning earlier this year, which backfired after many MPs refused to accept the offer because the leaflets featured a large photograph of the Prime Minister.

Normally, we bite our hands in an election year, said an MP. But only about half took up the offer, and some MPs complained after receiving the leaflets.

Another source said MPs and parliamentary candidates do not want the prime minister to appear prominently when addressing voters and instead run hyper-local campaigns.

CCHQ sources said they did not expect all MPs to accept such offers and that the acceptance was greater than they had initially budgeted for.

MPs are also concerned about what they see as a white flag approach to the upcoming by-election from Mr Sunak's team, who appear resigned to losing the Conservative seats of Kingswood and Wellingborough this week.

A government source rejected the threat of a change of leader, saying there were a maximum of 20 letters of censure against the prime minister and that party discontents would not be able to reach the threshold of 52 to trigger a vote of confidence.

They just don't have the numbers, the source said.

Either way, don't expect a full-time return to Westminster for Boris Johnson just yet.