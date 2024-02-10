Donald Trump faces a potentially crucial Monday





Former President Donald Trump is expected to decide Monday whether he will appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court over his request for presidential immunity in his election interference case in Washington, DC.

A federal appeals court ruled earlier this week that Trump was not immune from criminal prosecution, allowing special prosecutor Jack Smith to pursue Trump on all four criminal charges related to his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. In August 2023, Trump was indicted by the Department of Justice (DOJ) for his alleged role in the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. The former president pleaded not guilty and declared that the prosecution against him was politically motivated.

Trump, the Republican Party's front-runner in the 2024 presidential election, has already said he will appeal the decision to the Supreme Court, meaning the trial, which has already been delayed from its original date of March 4, 2024, could be further delayed. pending the Court's decision.

The appeals court gives Trump until Feb. 12 to file an emergency stay request with the Supreme Court, which would put the case on hold again. Trump is then expected to file a motion with the court asking it to reconsider the appeals court's decision.

In an interview with CNN on Friday, legal analyst and former federal prosecutor Elie Honig discussed the different options Trump could pursue, emphasizing the significance Monday's ruling could have for the case.

“It's a procedural moment. This could be the whole ball game,” Honig said.

Former president and 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks in Las Vegas on Thursday.

“Option A, if Donald Trump does nothing, then the case will be sent back to the district court on Monday, the trial court, which will be able to resume its arguments and will probably set a trial date in a few months. I think it 'is very “It's unlikely. Option B is that Donald Trump can ask the Supreme Court to either take up the case or put the whole thing on hold,” Honig said.

He continued: “If the Supreme Court does not take up the case, then we will most likely have a trial around the summer. But if the Supreme Court takes up this case, it will push back that whole timeline to the point where I think it probably becomes unlikely that we'll see a trial before the election. »

His comments come after legal expert Michael Conway pointed out that Trump's legal strategy to delay the trial remains.

It has long been thought that Trump wanted to delay the start of the trial until after the 2024 election because it is possible he would order the case dropped if he is re-elected.

In a CNN opinion piece titled “Trump's immunity defeat is not the setback it appears to be,” Conway, a former lawyer, warned that the decision is not a “clear victory “, as Trump's strategy of delaying the trial until after the 2024 election is still likely.

“However, it would be wrong to view this decision as a clear victory for efforts to try Trump before Election Day. In fact, the timing of the decision only increases the likelihood that Trump's strategy of delaying the outcome of this criminal trial beyond November will be successful,” Conway wrote.

He continued: “The law allows Trump's lawyers to wait up to 90 days before filing a motion asking the Supreme Court to overturn his appeals court defeat. If Trump's lawyers take advantage of the full 90 days, this motion would be filed in mid-May or later.

