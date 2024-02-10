Politics
Prime Minister Modi to inaugurate first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi during his visit to the UAE on February 13-14 | Latest news India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on February 13-14 to inaugurate the BAPS Mandir, the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, and to meet senior leaders of one of the closest strategic partners from India to Western Asia.
This will be Modi's seventh visit to the UAE since 2015 and the third in the last eight months, reflecting the close ties between the leaders of the two countries.
Modi will hold bilateral meetings with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discuss ways to deepen and strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Saturday. The two leaders will also exchange views on regional and international issues.
He will also meet Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the UAE. On his invitation, Modi will attend the World Government Summit 2024 to be held in Dubai as the chief guest and deliver a special keynote address.
The highlight of the visit is expected to be the inauguration of the BAPS Mandir, and Modi will also address the Indian community in the UAE at an event at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi.
India and the UAE enjoy warm, close and multifaceted relations, underpinned by strong political, cultural and economic ties, the statement said. Following Modis' visit to the UAE in August 2015, bilateral relations were elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership.
The two countries signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in February 2022 and a Local Currency Settlement System (LCS) in July 2023 to promote the use of Indian Rupee and UAE Dirham for transactions cross-border.
The two countries are among the main trading partners, with bilateral trade of $85 billion in 2022-2023. The UAE is among the top four investors in India in terms of foreign direct investment during the period 2022-2023.
Around 3.5 Indians live in the UAE, making up the largest group of expats in the Emirates. Their positive contributions to the development of their host country formed an important anchor of our excellent bilateral engagement with the UAE, the statement said.
