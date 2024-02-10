Opinion: Will Indonesia's elections usher in a new era of democratic decline?

Michael Vatikiotis has been writing about Indonesia for more than four decades and is the author of three books on Southeast Asian politics, including, most recently, Blood and Silk: Power and Conflict in Modern Southeast Asia.

In early February, pop music blared and two inflatable mannequins waddled on stage at a theater complex in downtown Jakarta, accompanied by a troupe of gyrating young dancers. The crowd, mostly twenty-somethings, went wild.

The models looked a bit like the two main candidates in this year's Indonesian presidential election, Prabowo Subianto, the defense minister and former army general who is running for president, and Gibran Rakabuming Raka (the son of the incumbent president ) who was running to be his vice-president.

There's an age difference of about 40 years between them, but their inflatable avatars depict them as two cute and cuddly characters. A light blue jacket worn by many young people numbering several hundred identifies them as the Cute Squad.

The symbolism is seductive but misleading.

On February 14, nearly 205 million people will vote in one of the largest elections in the world this year. For the past two decades, every five years, these powerful elections have celebrated Indonesia's liberation from a long era of autocracy and repression that ended in 1998. But many Indonesians worry that that this year's vote is the first since then to come before the state. manipulation and produce a biased result, amounting to democratic regression.

There are widespread reports of the use of state resources to influence voters and the use of law enforcement to undermine the challenge of Mr Prabowo and Mr Gibran by two rival candidates. Specifically, there are allegations that regional election commissions are in a hurry to ensure the victory of Mr. Prabowo and Mr. Gibran, who most polls show maintain a narrow lead of more than 40 percent, still short of the more than 50 percent they need to win in the first round.

The main reason this could happen is that in this election, incumbent President Joko Widodo, who has reached the end of his two-term term, endorsed Mr. Prabowo and his younger running mate, who happens to be the son Of the president. . The fact that the president, better known by his nickname Jokowi, still enjoys an approval rating of more than 70 percent means his favorability and the power of the presidency can easily distort the race.

Mr. Prabowo is a formidable candidate himself. The former general is in his third bid for the presidency and came close to beating Mr Joko in 2019. The 72-year-old benefited from a major social media transformation that transformed the temperamental, war-haunted soldier accusations of human rights violations. abusive in an avuncular figure given to spontaneous bursts of dance which have endeared him to the young generation of those under thirty, who represent half of the electoral base of this country of 273 million inhabitants.

Mr. Prabowo is an old-school nationalist: his father was one of the country's pioneering economists. He passionately believes in food self-sufficiency and is committed to addressing the country's chronic welfare needs, something surveys show young people care about. For all the contrast between his real age and the cartoonish kindness cultivated by the campaign, many young Indonesians are inclined to support the strongman nationalism he projects in his fist-pumping speeches.

He faces two younger, more sophisticated and mild-mannered candidates. Anies Baswedan, 54, is a foreign-educated former university rector who was elected governor of Jakarta and briefly served as education minister in Joko's administration. He presents quiet competence, but worries some because of his conservative Muslim support base.

Ganjar Pranowo, 55, was Mr Joko's first choice to support in that race, but the silver-haired former governor was seen as too close to the party apparatus of former President Megawati Sukarnoputri, who is beaten with Mr. Joko because he refused. submit to party discipline and its will.

Mr. Anies and Mr. Ganjar are both behind Mr. Prabowo by about 20 points in most published polls, although the trend shows them catching up and many of those polled were unwilling to express their preference.

Herein lies the challenge for Indonesia's democratic future. Despite nearly three decades of democratic reforms, personality and patronage remain the main drivers of political power. There are more than two dozen political parties, but they tend to be simply vehicles, or escalators, for political ambition and power.

Furthermore, Mr. Joko has concentrated executive power over the past decade, often resorting to authoritarian means. Civil society feels limited by regulations governing freedom of expression and police intimidation. Student activists who once led noisy protests against corruption and abuse of power have had their phones hacked and police have visited their families.

Some therefore see the seeds of democratic decline in Mr. Joko's attempt to retain his influence and ensure the continuity of his policies. Before this election, Mr. Joko considered ways to extend his term.

So why has this threat to democracy not aroused greater public concern? Indonesia has enjoyed a remarkably long period of unfettered freedom. But this has not translated into well-being for ordinary Indonesians. Rural poverty rates hover around 12 percent, but the number of precarious non-poor people is much higher. It is therefore not surprising that Mr. Prabowo's emphasis on social protection and top-down policies to build new housing, provide subsidized food and increase access to health care hits home. heartstrings with voters.

If he wins, Mr. Prabowo could continue the type of centralized development policies that were favored by deposed autocrat General Suharto in the 1980s, and which came at the expense of democracy. (In related news, General Suharto's daughter Titiek, who was Mr. Prabowo's wife for 15 years, is running for office under Mr. Prabowos' Gerindra Party in Central Java.)

Behind the slick TikTok videos promoting Mr. Prabowo’s kindness with their disarming disco music accompaniment lies a potential resurgence of hard power in the name of national development. The hope of supporters of Mr. Anies and Mr. Ganjar is that voters will deny Mr. Prabowo a first-round victory. The question will then be whether, in a second round of voting almost four months later, Indonesians will be more alarmed by the threat to their democracy and vote for reform rather than regression.