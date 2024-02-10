Nikki Haley challenges Donald Trump at home in South Carolina as GOP primaries approach





CONWAY, S.C. (AP) With two weeks until the South Carolina Republican primary, Nikki Haley attempts to challenge Donald Trump on home turf as the former president attempts to crush his last major rivals on the narrow path to victory. inauguration.

Trump, who is focusing his campaign on the Southern state days after an easy victory in Nevada, is expected to mobilize his supporters at a rally Saturday afternoon in Conway, near Myrtle Beach.

Trump, who has long been the favorite in the GOP presidential race, has won three straight elections and is looking to use the Feb. 24 South Carolina primary to crush Haley's chances and fully focus on a rematch expected with Democratic President Joe Biden. the general elections.

Haley avoided the Nevada caucuses, condemning the contest as rigged to benefit Trump, and instead focused on South Carolina, launching a two-week bus tour across the state where she served as governor of 2011 to 2017.

Speaking to about a few hundred people gathered outside a historic opera house in Newberry on Saturday morning, Haley described Trump as erratic and self-centered, with little focus on the American people.

She highlighted how he exerted his influence on the Republican Party last week, successfully pressuring Republican lawmakers in Washington to reject a bipartisan deal on border security and publicly pressuring the Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel to consider leaving her post.

What is happening? Haley said. On the day of all the losses, he had his fingerprints everywhere, she added.

Haley resumed her questions about Trump's mental health, an attack she has ramped up since a Jan. 19 speech in which he repeatedly confused her with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Haley, 52, has called for mental competency tests for politicians throughout her campaign, a way to contrast Trump, 77, and Biden, 81.

Why do we need an octogenarian to run for office? she asked. Why can't they give up their power?

One person in the crowd shouted, “Because they’re grumpy old men!”

They're grumpy old men, Haley said.

Organizers handed out bright pink boas and feather flappers in a nod to the upcoming Mardi Gras celebration and to highlight women's support for Haley, who was the state's first female governor.

Harlie O'Connell, a longtime South Carolina resident who supports Haley, said she was excited to vote in the presidential primary for a woman from her home state.

Although she plans to support whoever wins the GOP nomination in November, she said she would prefer someone younger.

It's just time to get some fresh blood, O'Connell said.

Her husband, Mike O'Connell, thanked Haley for wooing major manufacturers like Volvo and Samsung to the state while she was governor, creating jobs and investment. He also drew a contrast between Haley's foreign policy and Trump's and said he wants the United States to continue helping Ukraine in its war against Russia, as Haley has promised.

We must encourage friendships, not discourage them, he said of international relations.

Bob Pollard, a retired firefighter, said Haley showed a composure that Trump lacked in the way she responded to the 2015 shooting at a Charleston church in which a white supremacist had killed nine black members of the congregation.

Pollard can't support Trump because he's a maniac and said his campaign, in which he frequently talks about retaliation and his personal grievances, has turned into a personal vendetta.

In Conway, people began lining up to see Trump hours before the doors opened to the arena where he was scheduled to take the stage later.

Organizers expecting a large crowd set up screens outside where an overflow crowd could watch Trump's appearance.

The city is located along the Grand Strand, a large stretch of the northern South Carolina coast that is home to Myrtle Beach and Horry County, one of the most conservative places in the state and a central area of ​​the Trump's base of support in the state at home. past campaigns.

Price reported from New York and Pollard reported from Newberry, SC

