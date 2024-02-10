Indonesians take part in final campaign events ahead of presidential election





Jakarta, Indonesia — Indonesia's three presidential candidates held their final campaign events in front of tens of thousands of people on Saturday, four days before more than 200 million citizens cast their ballots in the world's third-largest democracy. The front-runner, former special forces general Prabowo Subianto, and his running mate, Surakarta Mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 36, held their final rally at a Jakarta stadium. On February 14, we will all determine the future of our children and grandchildren. …We strive to bring prosperity to all Indonesians. We will continue what was built by previous presidents, Subianto said. While he is the oldest candidate, Subiantos' running mate is the youngest, although his selection sparked controversy because he is the son of the current president. They are seeking support from young people, with campaigns on social media and video billboards featuring animated Pixar-style depictions of themselves. They aim to soften the image of the gruff-speaking former general, accused of past human rights violations, which he has denied. Former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan and his running mate Muhaimin Iskandar held their final campaign event at another stadium in the capital. Our responsibility is to work together to end injustice, inequality and bring change, Baswedan told tens of thousands of residents and leaders of political parties that support his race. Meanwhile, thousands of people dressed in black and white shirts gathered in Central Java province to support the ruling party's candidate. Ganjar Pranowo, former governor of the province, held his last rallies in Surakarta and Semarang, in an area vital to his campaign. Speaking in Surakarta, Pranowo stressed that he and his running mate Mohammad Mahfud had listened to people they met during the campaigns, such as those who questioned the high price of rice. A leader cannot remain silent if there are cries among the population, Pranowo said. Nearly 205 million Indonesians, the majority young, have the right to vote in presidential and legislative elections in the most populous Muslim-majority country in the world. Although they held several massive in-person campaign events, all three candidates primarily campaigned through social media, reflecting growing access to the internet even in rural areas. The presidential election will determine who succeeds President Joko Widodo, who is serving his second and final term. Since mid-October 2023, support for Subianto has continued to grow to the detriment of his rivals. The Indikator Politik Indonesia agency said in its latest investigation that it was possible that Subianto and Raka would win the first round directly, but it was also possible that the election would go to a runoff.

